Rowan University Rohrer: GMAT, Class Profile, Admissions Scores and More
Applying and enrolling in the Rowan University Rohrer program is not a decision to take lightly. As you already know, it will require years of preparation and work to receive your MBA and the cost-benefit of doing so should be clear.
This is the complete guide to Rowan University Rohrer including admission requirements, costs, class makeup, and more. If you align your academic achievements and work experience with the reported acceptance data, then you’ll maximize your chance of getting into Rowan University Rohrer. In case we miss something, you can see some more information from the program’s own website.
General Overview
Rowan University Rohrer has a total enrollment of 32 full-time students. The reported tuition is $31,028.00 per year. The program is 52.0% male and 47.9% female.
Outcomes for graduates of the Rowan University Rohrer are promising. N/A% of students were employed at graduation. Additionally, N/A% were employed 3 months after graduation.
The average base salary for graduates was N/A.
Lastly, the application deadline is July 1.
Another Useful Metric to Consider is the Program's Yield
That is, how many students that get accepted also accept their admittance? This is an important metric for MBA programs, because if they have a high yield it means they can accept fewer applicants and still reach their enrollment goals.
How long will it take you to earn your money back on the Rowan University Rohrer?
Assuming you make $100.000 per year before the program, and after earning your diploma your salary increases by 20% to $120.000, you’d earn your money back in 3 years.
Out of the N/A applicants that were accepted to Rowan University Rohrer, 32 decided to enroll full-time. This equates to a N/A% yield. So, now you have an overview of the general competitiveness of Rowan University Rohrer.
Rowan University Rohrer reported an average GMAT score of 462.0 for its accepted students. Additionally, it reported an average GRE Verbal score of N/A and GRE Quantitative score of N/A.
The average undergraduate GPA of admitted applicants was 3.57. Additionally, N/A students had prior work experience, with an average of months of previous work experience - N/A years.
Frequently Asked Questions about Rowan University Rohrer
1
What is the Rowan University Rohrer acceptance rate?
The acceptance rate for Rowan University Rohrer is N/A%.
2
What is the average GMAT score for Rowan University Rohrer?
The average GMAT score of accepted students at Rowan University Rohrer is 462.0.
3
What is the average undergraduate GPA required to get into Rowan University Rohrer?
Admitted students had an average GPA of 3.57.
4
How can I get into Rowan University Rohrer?
To increase your chances of getting into Rowan University Rohrer, you should aim for an undergraduate GPA of 3.57, a GMAT score of false, and about N/A months of work experience.
