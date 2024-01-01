Sign Up
Saginaw Valley State University MBA: GMAT, Class Profile, Admissions Scores and More

Applying and enrolling in the Saginaw Valley State University MBA program is not a decision to take lightly. As you already know, it will require years of preparation and work to receive your MBA and the cost-benefit of doing so should be clear.

This is the complete guide to Saginaw Valley State University MBA including admission requirements, costs, class makeup, and more. If you align your academic achievements and work experience with the reported acceptance data, then you’ll maximize your chance of getting into Saginaw Valley State University MBA. In case we miss something, you can see some more information from the program’s own website.

MBA Admissions Calculator & Predictor

This free MBA chances tool calculates your likelihood of acceptance at more than 400 MBA programs in the US.

Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages.

    Want chances at another programs?

    General Overview

    Saginaw Valley State University MBA has a total enrollment of 47 full-time students. The reported tuition is $38,542.00 per year. The program is 52.0% male and 47.0% female.
    Outcomes for graduates of the Saginaw Valley State University MBA are promising. N/A% of students were employed at graduation. Additionally, N/A% were employed 3 months after graduation.
    The average base salary for graduates was N/A.
    Lastly, the application deadline is Rolling.
    Saginaw Valley State University MBA Admissions
    Scores: GMAT, GRE, GPA
    The below data has been compiled from various sources and in some cases the program's own website. To verify all information and make sure it's up-to-date, it's always best to check with the program.
    Last year, Saginaw Valley State University MBA received 59 applicants.
    The program accepted 41 applicants full-time. This equates to an acceptance rate of 69.49%.
    So, how competitive is Saginaw Valley State University MBA?
    An acceptance rate of 69.49% is relatively non-competitive compared to the other 400 or more MBA programs in the United States..
    Another Useful Metric to Consider is the Program's Yield
    That is, how many students that get accepted also accept their admittance? This is an important metric for MBA programs, because if they have a high yield it means they can accept fewer applicants and still reach their enrollment goals.
    How long will it take you to earn your money back on the Saginaw Valley State University MBA?
    How long will it take you to earn your money back on the Saginaw Valley State University MBA?
    Assuming you make $100.000 per year before the program, and after earning your diploma your salary increases by 20% to $120.000, you’d earn your money back in 3 years.
    Out of the 41 applicants that were accepted to Saginaw Valley State University MBA, 47 decided to enroll full-time. This equates to a 0% yield. So, now you have an overview of the general competitiveness of Saginaw Valley State University MBA.
    Saginaw Valley State University MBA reported an average GMAT score of N/A for its accepted students. Additionally, it reported an average GRE Verbal score of N/A and GRE Quantitative score of N/A.
    The average undergraduate GPA of admitted applicants was 3.4. Additionally, N/A students had prior work experience, with an average of months of previous work experience - N/A years.
    Frequently Asked Questions about Saginaw Valley State University MBA
    1
    What is the Saginaw Valley State University MBA acceptance rate?
    The acceptance rate for Saginaw Valley State University MBA is 69.49%.
    2
    What is the average GMAT score for Saginaw Valley State University MBA?
    The average GMAT score of accepted students at Saginaw Valley State University MBA is N/A.
    3
    What is the average undergraduate GPA required to get into Saginaw Valley State University MBA?
    Admitted students had an average GPA of 3.4.
    4
    How can I get into Saginaw Valley State University MBA?
    To increase your chances of getting into Saginaw Valley State University MBA, you should aim for an undergraduate GPA of 3.4, a GMAT score of N/A, and about N/A months of work experience.
