Saint Louis University Chaifetz: GMAT, Class Profile, Admissions Scores and More
Applying and enrolling in the Saint Louis University Chaifetz program is not a decision to take lightly. As you already know, it will require years of preparation and work to receive your MBA and the cost-benefit of doing so should be clear.
This is the complete guide to Saint Louis University Chaifetz including admission requirements, costs, class makeup, and more. If you align your academic achievements and work experience with the reported acceptance data, then you’ll maximize your chance of getting into Saint Louis University Chaifetz. In case we miss something, you can see some more information from the program’s own website.
General Overview
Saint Louis University Chaifetz has a total enrollment of 17 full-time students. The reported tuition is $48,180.00 per year. The program is 58.8% male and 41.2% female.
Outcomes for graduates of the Saint Louis University Chaifetz are promising. N/A% of students were employed at graduation. Additionally, N/A% were employed 3 months after graduation.
The average base salary for graduates was $66,167.0.
Lastly, the application deadline is Aug. 1.
Another Useful Metric to Consider is the Program's Yield
That is, how many students that get accepted also accept their admittance? This is an important metric for MBA programs, because if they have a high yield it means they can accept fewer applicants and still reach their enrollment goals.
How long will it take you to earn your money back on the Saint Louis University Chaifetz?
Assuming you make $100.000 per year before the program, and after earning your diploma your salary increases by 20% to $120.000, you’d earn your money back in 4 years.
Out of the 29 applicants that were accepted to Saint Louis University Chaifetz, 17 decided to enroll full-time. This equates to a 0% yield. So, now you have an overview of the general competitiveness of Saint Louis University Chaifetz.
Saint Louis University Chaifetz reported an average GMAT score of 568.0 for its accepted students. Additionally, it reported an average GRE Verbal score of 154 and GRE Quantitative score of 153.
The average undergraduate GPA of admitted applicants was 3.4. Additionally, 9 students had prior work experience, with an average of 27 months of previous work experience - 2 years.
Frequently Asked Questions about Saint Louis University Chaifetz
1
What is the Saint Louis University Chaifetz acceptance rate?
The acceptance rate for Saint Louis University Chaifetz is 80.56%.
2
What is the average GMAT score for Saint Louis University Chaifetz?
The average GMAT score of accepted students at Saint Louis University Chaifetz is 568.0.
3
What is the average undergraduate GPA required to get into Saint Louis University Chaifetz?
Admitted students had an average GPA of 3.4.
4
How can I get into Saint Louis University Chaifetz?
To increase your chances of getting into Saint Louis University Chaifetz, you should aim for an undergraduate GPA of 3.4, a GMAT score of false, and about 27 months of work experience.
