Sacred Heart University Welch: GMAT, Class Profile, Admissions Scores and More
Applying and enrolling in the Sacred Heart University Welch program is not a decision to take lightly. As you already know, it will require years of preparation and work to receive your MBA and the cost-benefit of doing so should be clear.
This is the complete guide to Sacred Heart University Welch including admission requirements, costs, class makeup, and more. If you align your academic achievements and work experience with the reported acceptance data, then you’ll maximize your chance of getting into Sacred Heart University Welch. In case we miss something, you can see some more information from the program’s own website.
General Overview
Sacred Heart University Welch has a total enrollment of 21 full-time students. The reported tuition is $0.00 per year. The program is 46.0% male and 53.0% female.
Outcomes for graduates of the Sacred Heart University Welch are promising. N/A% of students were employed at graduation. Additionally, N/A% were employed 3 months after graduation.
The average base salary for graduates was N/A.
Lastly, the application deadline is Rolling.
Another Useful Metric to Consider is the Program's Yield
That is, how many students that get accepted also accept their admittance? This is an important metric for MBA programs, because if they have a high yield it means they can accept fewer applicants and still reach their enrollment goals.
How long will it take you to earn your money back on the Sacred Heart University Welch?
Assuming you make $100.000 per year before the program, and after earning your diploma your salary increases by 20% to $120.000, you’d earn your money back in N/A years.
Out of the 140 applicants that were accepted to Sacred Heart University Welch, 21 decided to enroll full-time. This equates to a 0% yield. So, now you have an overview of the general competitiveness of Sacred Heart University Welch.
Sacred Heart University Welch reported an average GMAT score of 463.0 for its accepted students. Additionally, it reported an average GRE Verbal score of N/A and GRE Quantitative score of N/A.
The average undergraduate GPA of admitted applicants was 3.5. Additionally, N/A students had prior work experience, with an average of months of previous work experience - N/A years.
Frequently Asked Questions about Sacred Heart University Welch
1
What is the Sacred Heart University Welch acceptance rate?
The acceptance rate for Sacred Heart University Welch is 88.61%.
2
What is the average GMAT score for Sacred Heart University Welch?
The average GMAT score of accepted students at Sacred Heart University Welch is 463.0.
3
What is the average undergraduate GPA required to get into Sacred Heart University Welch?
Admitted students had an average GPA of 3.5.
4
How can I get into Sacred Heart University Welch?
To increase your chances of getting into Sacred Heart University Welch, you should aim for an undergraduate GPA of 3.5, a GMAT score of false, and about N/A months of work experience.
