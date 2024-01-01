San Diego State University Fowler: GMAT, Class Profile, Admissions Scores and More
Applying and enrolling in the San Diego State University Fowler program is not a decision to take lightly. As you already know, it will require years of preparation and work to receive your MBA and the cost-benefit of doing so should be clear.
This is the complete guide to San Diego State University Fowler including admission requirements, costs, class makeup, and more. If you align your academic achievements and work experience with the reported acceptance data, then you’ll maximize your chance of getting into San Diego State University Fowler. In case we miss something, you can see some more information from the program’s own website.
General Overview
San Diego State University Fowler has a total enrollment of 0 full-time students. The reported tuition is $18,448.00 per year. The program is 60.0% male and 39.0% female.
Outcomes for graduates of the San Diego State University Fowler are promising. N/A% of students were employed at graduation. Additionally, N/A% were employed 3 months after graduation.
The average base salary for graduates was N/A.
Lastly, the application deadline is March 1.
Another Useful Metric to Consider is the Program's Yield
That is, how many students that get accepted also accept their admittance? This is an important metric for MBA programs, because if they have a high yield it means they can accept fewer applicants and still reach their enrollment goals.
How long will it take you to earn your money back on the San Diego State University Fowler?
Assuming you make $100.000 per year before the program, and after earning your diploma your salary increases by 20% to $120.000, you’d earn your money back in 1 year.
Out of the 282 applicants that were accepted to San Diego State University Fowler, 0 decided to enroll full-time. This equates to a 0% yield. So, now you have an overview of the general competitiveness of San Diego State University Fowler.
San Diego State University Fowler reported an average GMAT score of N/A for its accepted students. Additionally, it reported an average GRE Verbal score of N/A and GRE Quantitative score of N/A.
The average undergraduate GPA of admitted applicants was 3.22. Additionally, N/A students had prior work experience, with an average of months of previous work experience - N/A years.
Frequently Asked Questions about San Diego State University Fowler
1
What is the San Diego State University Fowler acceptance rate?
The acceptance rate for San Diego State University Fowler is 46.53%.
2
What is the average GMAT score for San Diego State University Fowler?
The average GMAT score of accepted students at San Diego State University Fowler is N/A.
3
What is the average undergraduate GPA required to get into San Diego State University Fowler?
Admitted students had an average GPA of 3.22.
4
How can I get into San Diego State University Fowler?
To increase your chances of getting into San Diego State University Fowler, you should aim for an undergraduate GPA of 3.22, a GMAT score of N/A, and about N/A months of work experience.
