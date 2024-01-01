Texas A&M University--College Station Mays: GMAT, Class Profile, Admissions Scores and More
Applying and enrolling in the Texas A&M University--College Station Mays program is not a decision to take lightly. As you already know, it will require years of preparation and work to receive your MBA and the cost-benefit of doing so should be clear.
This is the complete guide to Texas A&M University--College Station Mays including admission requirements, costs, class makeup, and more. If you align your academic achievements and work experience with the reported acceptance data, then you’ll maximize your chance of getting into Texas A&M University--College Station Mays. In case we miss something, you can see some more information from the program’s own website.
General Overview
Texas A&M University--College Station Mays has a total enrollment of 123 full-time students. The reported tuition is $85,602.00 per year. The program is 77.2% male and 22.8% female.
Outcomes for graduates of the Texas A&M University--College Station Mays are promising. 71.7% of students were employed at graduation. Additionally, 84.8% were employed 3 months after graduation.
The average base salary for graduates was $111,834.0.
Lastly, the application deadline is April 22.
Another Useful Metric to Consider is the Program's Yield
That is, how many students that get accepted also accept their admittance? This is an important metric for MBA programs, because if they have a high yield it means they can accept fewer applicants and still reach their enrollment goals.
How long will it take you to earn your money back on the Texas A&M University--College Station Mays?
Assuming you make $100.000 per year before the program, and after earning your diploma your salary increases by 20% to $120.000, you’d earn your money back in 8 years.
Out of the 153 applicants that were accepted to Texas A&M University--College Station Mays, 123 decided to enroll full-time. This equates to a 0% yield. So, now you have an overview of the general competitiveness of Texas A&M University--College Station Mays.
Texas A&M University--College Station Mays reported an average GMAT score of 625.0 for its accepted students. Additionally, it reported an average GRE Verbal score of 154 and GRE Quantitative score of 154.
The average undergraduate GPA of admitted applicants was 3.24. Additionally, 56 students had prior work experience, with an average of 62 months of previous work experience - 5 years.
