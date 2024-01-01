Texas Southern University Jones: GMAT, Class Profile, Admissions Scores and More
Applying and enrolling in the Texas Southern University Jones program is not a decision to take lightly. As you already know, it will require years of preparation and work to receive your MBA and the cost-benefit of doing so should be clear.
This is the complete guide to Texas Southern University Jones including admission requirements, costs, class makeup, and more. If you align your academic achievements and work experience with the reported acceptance data, then you’ll maximize your chance of getting into Texas Southern University Jones. In case we miss something, you can see some more information from the program’s own website.
General Overview
Texas Southern University Jones has a total enrollment of 91 full-time students. The reported tuition is $14,356.00 per year. The program is 50.5% male and 49.5% female.
Outcomes for graduates of the Texas Southern University Jones are promising. N/A% of students were employed at graduation. Additionally, N/A% were employed 3 months after graduation.
The average base salary for graduates was N/A.
Lastly, the application deadline is July 15.
Another Useful Metric to Consider is the Program's Yield
That is, how many students that get accepted also accept their admittance? This is an important metric for MBA programs, because if they have a high yield it means they can accept fewer applicants and still reach their enrollment goals.
How long will it take you to earn your money back on the Texas Southern University Jones?
Assuming you make $100.000 per year before the program, and after earning your diploma your salary increases by 20% to $120.000, you’d earn your money back in 1 year.
Out of the 50 applicants that were accepted to Texas Southern University Jones, 91 decided to enroll full-time. This equates to a 0% yield. So, now you have an overview of the general competitiveness of Texas Southern University Jones.
Texas Southern University Jones reported an average GMAT score of 325.0 for its accepted students. Additionally, it reported an average GRE Verbal score of N/A and GRE Quantitative score of N/A.
The average undergraduate GPA of admitted applicants was 3.14. Additionally, 36 students had prior work experience, with an average of 73 months of previous work experience - 6 years.
Frequently Asked Questions about Texas Southern University Jones
1
What is the Texas Southern University Jones acceptance rate?
The acceptance rate for Texas Southern University Jones is 71.43%.
2
What is the average GMAT score for Texas Southern University Jones?
The average GMAT score of accepted students at Texas Southern University Jones is 325.0.
3
What is the average undergraduate GPA required to get into Texas Southern University Jones?
Admitted students had an average GPA of 3.14.
4
How can I get into Texas Southern University Jones?
To increase your chances of getting into Texas Southern University Jones, you should aim for an undergraduate GPA of 3.14, a GMAT score of false, and about 73 months of work experience.
