Texas Christian University Neeley: GMAT, Class Profile, Admissions Scores and More
Applying and enrolling in the Texas Christian University Neeley program is not a decision to take lightly. As you already know, it will require years of preparation and work to receive your MBA and the cost-benefit of doing so should be clear.
This is the complete guide to Texas Christian University Neeley including admission requirements, costs, class makeup, and more. If you align your academic achievements and work experience with the reported acceptance data, then you’ll maximize your chance of getting into Texas Christian University Neeley. In case we miss something, you can see some more information from the program’s own website.
General Overview
Texas Christian University Neeley has a total enrollment of 83 full-time students. The reported tuition is $46,170.00 per year. The program is 74.7% male and 25.3% female.
Outcomes for graduates of the Texas Christian University Neeley are promising. 70.0% of students were employed at graduation. Additionally, 95.0% were employed 3 months after graduation.
The average base salary for graduates was $93,312.0.
Lastly, the application deadline is Oct. 15.
Another Useful Metric to Consider is the Program's Yield
That is, how many students that get accepted also accept their admittance? This is an important metric for MBA programs, because if they have a high yield it means they can accept fewer applicants and still reach their enrollment goals.
How long will it take you to earn your money back on the Texas Christian University Neeley?
How long will it take you to earn your money back on the Texas Christian University Neeley?
Assuming you make $100.000 per year before the program, and after earning your diploma your salary increases by 20% to $120.000, you’d earn your money back in 4 years.
Out of the 84 applicants that were accepted to Texas Christian University Neeley, 83 decided to enroll full-time. This equates to a 0% yield. So, now you have an overview of the general competitiveness of Texas Christian University Neeley.
Texas Christian University Neeley reported an average GMAT score of 627.0 for its accepted students. Additionally, it reported an average GRE Verbal score of 151 and GRE Quantitative score of 150.
The average undergraduate GPA of admitted applicants was 3.26. Additionally, 37 students had prior work experience, with an average of 50 months of previous work experience - 4 years.
Frequently Asked Questions about Texas Christian University Neeley
1
What is the Texas Christian University Neeley acceptance rate?
The acceptance rate for Texas Christian University Neeley is 75.0%.
2
What is the average GMAT score for Texas Christian University Neeley?
The average GMAT score of accepted students at Texas Christian University Neeley is 627.0.
3
What is the average undergraduate GPA required to get into Texas Christian University Neeley?
Admitted students had an average GPA of 3.26.
4
How can I get into Texas Christian University Neeley?
To increase your chances of getting into Texas Christian University Neeley, you should aim for an undergraduate GPA of 3.26, a GMAT score of false, and about 50 months of work experience.
MBA Programs
Check out Our Guides to these MBA Programs:
Popular ProgramsHarvard University MBA Stanford University MBA Columbia University MBA University of Pennsylvania Wharton New York University Stern Northwestern University Kellogg Massachusetts Institute of Technology Sloan University of Chicago Booth Yale University MBA Duke University Fuqua