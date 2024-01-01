Worcester Polytechnic Institute MBA: GMAT, Class Profile, Admissions Scores and More
Applying and enrolling in the Worcester Polytechnic Institute MBA program is not a decision to take lightly. As you already know, it will require years of preparation and work to receive your MBA and the cost-benefit of doing so should be clear.
This is the complete guide to Worcester Polytechnic Institute MBA including admission requirements, costs, class makeup, and more. If you align your academic achievements and work experience with the reported acceptance data, then you’ll maximize your chance of getting into Worcester Polytechnic Institute MBA. In case we miss something, you can see some more information from the program’s own website.
General Overview
Worcester Polytechnic Institute MBA has a total enrollment of 18 full-time students. The reported tuition is $75,168.00 per year. The program is 61.1% male and 38.9% female.
Outcomes for graduates of the Worcester Polytechnic Institute MBA are promising. N/A% of students were employed at graduation. Additionally, N/A% were employed 3 months after graduation.
The average base salary for graduates was N/A.
Lastly, the application deadline is July 15.
Another Useful Metric to Consider is the Program's Yield
That is, how many students that get accepted also accept their admittance? This is an important metric for MBA programs, because if they have a high yield it means they can accept fewer applicants and still reach their enrollment goals.
How long will it take you to earn your money back on the Worcester Polytechnic Institute MBA?
How long will it take you to earn your money back on the Worcester Polytechnic Institute MBA?
Assuming you make $100.000 per year before the program, and after earning your diploma your salary increases by 20% to $120.000, you’d earn your money back in 7 years.
Out of the 10 applicants that were accepted to Worcester Polytechnic Institute MBA, 18 decided to enroll full-time. This equates to a 0% yield. So, now you have an overview of the general competitiveness of Worcester Polytechnic Institute MBA.
Worcester Polytechnic Institute MBA reported an average GMAT score of 634.4 for its accepted students. Additionally, it reported an average GRE Verbal score of 155 and GRE Quantitative score of 149.
The average undergraduate GPA of admitted applicants was 3.7. Additionally, 4 students had prior work experience, with an average of 54 months of previous work experience - 4 years.
