Wright State University Soin: GMAT, Class Profile, Admissions Scores and More
Applying and enrolling in the Wright State University Soin program is not a decision to take lightly. As you already know, it will require years of preparation and work to receive your MBA and the cost-benefit of doing so should be clear.
This is the complete guide to Wright State University Soin including admission requirements, costs, class makeup, and more. If you align your academic achievements and work experience with the reported acceptance data, then you’ll maximize your chance of getting into Wright State University Soin. In case we miss something, you can see some more information from the program’s own website.
General Overview
Wright State University Soin has a total enrollment of 362 full-time students. The reported tuition is $1,150.00 per year. The program is 51.9% male and 48.1% female.
Outcomes for graduates of the Wright State University Soin are promising. N/A% of students were employed at graduation. Additionally, N/A% were employed 3 months after graduation.
The average base salary for graduates was N/A.
Lastly, the application deadline is August 1.
Another Useful Metric to Consider is the Program's Yield
That is, how many students that get accepted also accept their admittance? This is an important metric for MBA programs, because if they have a high yield it means they can accept fewer applicants and still reach their enrollment goals.
How long will it take you to earn your money back on the Wright State University Soin?
Assuming you make $100.000 per year before the program, and after earning your diploma your salary increases by 20% to $120.000, you’d earn your money back in 0 years.
Out of the 180 applicants that were accepted to Wright State University Soin, 362 decided to enroll full-time. This equates to a 0% yield. So, now you have an overview of the general competitiveness of Wright State University Soin.
Wright State University Soin reported an average GMAT score of 501.0 for its accepted students. Additionally, it reported an average GRE Verbal score of 152 and GRE Quantitative score of 150.
The average undergraduate GPA of admitted applicants was 3.22. Additionally, N/A students had prior work experience, with an average of months of previous work experience - N/A years.
Frequently Asked Questions about Wright State University Soin
1
What is the Wright State University Soin acceptance rate?
The acceptance rate for Wright State University Soin is 84.11%.
2
What is the average GMAT score for Wright State University Soin?
The average GMAT score of accepted students at Wright State University Soin is 501.0.
3
What is the average undergraduate GPA required to get into Wright State University Soin?
Admitted students had an average GPA of 3.22.
4
How can I get into Wright State University Soin?
To increase your chances of getting into Wright State University Soin, you should aim for an undergraduate GPA of 3.22, a GMAT score of false, and about N/A months of work experience.
