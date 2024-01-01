Biological/Biosystems Engineering

If you’re after a career that will make a high impact, then a Biological/Biosystems Engineering degree is always a smart option. Biological/Biosystems Engineering experts use their awareness of both engineering and biology to address many of the issues facing the world right now, including renewable energies, more secure food supplies, and the preservation of water quality. These are issues that affect everyone, and those with a Biological/Biosystems Engineering degree will find that they have developed the skills needed that will help communities to thrive. A Biological/Biosystems Engineering major could be your next step towards a problem-solving career that will make a difference.

What can I do with a Biological/Biosystems Engineering degree?

Due to the combination of biology and engineering, those with a Biological/Biosystems Engineering major or degree have a diverse range of career options. Many will graduate and then gain entry-level positions in agricultural, animal welfare, or the healthcare industries, and that means a wide range of salaries. Your Biological/Biosystems Engineering salary will depend on the kind of career path that you take, with many graduates having gained their Biological/Biosystems Engineering degree and becoming:

Biochemists and biophysicists

Biomedical engineers

Environmental engineers

Alternatively, you could end up focusing on a wide range of biological, environmental, or even healthcare opportunities. From a food processing consultant to a specialist in the U.S. Forest Service, there are job opportunities out there for those with a Biological/Biosystems Engineering degree.

What is the average Biological/Biosystems Engineering salary?

Due to the wide range of possible occupations, the salary that you can expect after graduation with your degree in Biological/Biosystems Engineering will vary. A standard bioengineer can expect to earn an average of $88,550 annually, although some states see an average salary of $93,250 for bioengineers. However, if you head into the lab environment, then you can expect slightly higher salaries, with the average lab salary for those with a Biological/Biosystems Engineering degree being around $101,960. Estimates put the expected rise in average salaries for those in bioengineering at around 16%, meaning that the right state and the right employer could mean a Biological/Biosystems Engineering salary of up to $146,800.

Picking the right campus for your Biological/Biosystems Engineering degree

