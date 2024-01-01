Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Business Management

If you’re searching for the best colleges and universities for Business Management, you’re in the right place. Below is a list of all universities in the US offering a Business Management degree or major, along with earnings after graduation, average student loan debt, acceptance rate and more. Read More

We rigorously analyzed a host of variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Business Management programs in America. The list includes 1607 programs and you can sort by average salary, debt, acceptance rate and more to hone in on the the best programs for you.

If you’re still wondering whether Business Management is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Business Management: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Business Management. Please note that earnings are one metric of success that can be used to judge a Business Management program, but are by no means the best or only option. However, because this variable is provided by the vast majority of universities offering Business Management we used it as the primary method or ordering the best universities for Business Management.

By scrolling all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Business Management in America.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Business Management Majors and Degrees

What is the best university for majoring in Business Management?

Bismarck State College is the best university for majoring in Business Management based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Bismarck State College earned an average of $104,749 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Business Management?

Aspen University is the cheapest university for majoring in Business Management based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $3,750 to attend Aspen University.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Business Management?

Columbia University in the City of New York is the most expensive university for majoring in Business Management based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $53,000 to attend Columbia University in the City of New York.

#1 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $104,749
Average Debt $22,868
Program Size 133
Bismarck State College
4 Year
Bismarck, ND
Bismarck State College, located in Bismarck, ND has 133 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $104,749.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 74 students
Tuition N/A
#2 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $89,530
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 40
Rice University
4 Year
Houston, TX
Rice University, located in Houston, TX has 40 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $89,530.
Acceptance Rate 16%
Undergraduates 2,034 students
Tuition $42,253
#3 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $87,942
Average Debt $15,500
Program Size 1,034
University of Michigan-Ann Arbor
4 Year
Ann Arbor, MI
University of Michigan-Ann Arbor, located in Ann Arbor, MI has 1,034 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $87,942.
Acceptance Rate 26%
Undergraduates 12,698 students
Tuition $13,856
#4 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $81,997
Average Debt $23,250
Program Size 199
Carnegie Mellon University (CMU)
4 Year
Pittsburgh, PA
Carnegie Mellon University (CMU), located in Pittsburgh, PA has 199 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $81,997.
Acceptance Rate 24%
Undergraduates 4,543 students
Tuition $50,665
#5 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $81,456
Average Debt $14,695
Program Size 733
University of California-Berkeley
4 Year
Berkeley, CA
University of California-Berkeley, located in Berkeley, CA has 733 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $81,456.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 11,486 students
Tuition N/A
#6 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $81,456
Average Debt $14,695
Program Size 733
UC Berkeley
4 Year
Berkeley, CA
UC Berkeley , located in Berkeley, CA has 733 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $81,456.
Acceptance Rate 17%
Undergraduates 11,486 students
Tuition $13,431
#7 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $77,283
Average Debt $20,500
Program Size 720
Emory University
4 Year
Atlanta, GA
Emory University , located in Atlanta, GA has 720 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $77,283.
Acceptance Rate 24%
Undergraduates 4,209 students
Tuition $46,314
#8 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $76,041
Average Debt $15,505
Program Size 658
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC)
4 Year
Chapel Hill, NC
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC), located in Chapel Hill, NC has 658 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $76,041.
Acceptance Rate 31%
Undergraduates 7,968 students
Tuition $8,591
#9 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $74,890
Average Debt $26,281
Program Size 155
Stevens Institute of Technology
4 Year
Hoboken, NJ
Stevens Institute of Technology, located in Hoboken, NJ has 155 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $74,890.
Acceptance Rate 44%
Undergraduates 2,157 students
Tuition $47,190
#10 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $71,351
Average Debt $30,921
Program Size 233
Golden Gate University-San Francisco
4 Year
San Francisco, CA
Golden Gate University-San Francisco, located in San Francisco, CA has 233 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $71,351.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 894 students
Tuition $14,640
#11 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $71,255
Average Debt $20,000
Program Size 554
University of Pennsylvania
4 Year
Philadelphia, PA
University of Pennsylvania, located in Philadelphia, PA has 554 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $71,255.
Acceptance Rate 10%
Undergraduates 7,701 students
Tuition $49,536
#12 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $71,015
Average Debt $27,028
Program Size 231
City University of Seattle
4 Year
Seattle, WA
City University of Seattle, located in Seattle, WA has 231 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $71,015.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 588 students
Tuition N/A
#13 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $71,015
Average Debt $22,000
Program Size 109
Texas Christian University (TCU)
4 Year
Fort Worth, TX
Texas Christian University (TCU), located in Fort Worth, TX has 109 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $71,015.
Acceptance Rate 43%
Undergraduates 2,682 students
Tuition $40,720
#14 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $70,680
Average Debt $29,894
Program Size 301
Northeastern University Professional Advancement Network
4 Year
Boston, MA
Northeastern University Professional Advancement Network, located in Boston, MA has 301 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $70,680.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 3,328 students
Tuition N/A
#15 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $69,338
Average Debt $15,125
Program Size 134
Georgetown University
4 Year
Washington, DC
Georgetown University , located in Washington, DC has 134 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $69,338.
Acceptance Rate 17%
Undergraduates 6,526 students
Tuition $48,611
