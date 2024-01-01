If you’re searching for the best colleges and universities for Broadcasting, you’re in the right place. Below is a list of all universities in the US offering a Broadcasting degree or major, along with earnings after graduation, average student loan debt, acceptance rate and more. Read More

We rigorously analyzed a host of variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Broadcasting programs in America. The list includes 241 programs and you can sort by average salary, debt, acceptance rate and more to hone in on the the best programs for you.

If you’re still wondering whether Broadcasting is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Broadcasting: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Broadcasting. Please note that earnings are one metric of success that can be used to judge a Broadcasting program, but are by no means the best or only option. However, because this variable is provided by the vast majority of universities offering Broadcasting we used it as the primary method or ordering the best universities for Broadcasting.

By scrolling all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Broadcasting in America.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Broadcasting Majors and Degrees

What is the best university for majoring in Broadcasting?

Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus is the best university for majoring in Broadcasting based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus earned an average of $65,477 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Broadcasting?

University of North Georgia is the cheapest university for majoring in Broadcasting based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $4,403 to attend University of North Georgia.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Broadcasting?

Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) is the most expensive university for majoring in Broadcasting based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $50,665 to attend Carnegie Mellon University (CMU).