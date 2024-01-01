Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Broadcasting

If you’re searching for the best colleges and universities for Broadcasting, you’re in the right place. Below is a list of all universities in the US offering a Broadcasting degree or major, along with earnings after graduation, average student loan debt, acceptance rate and more. Read More

We rigorously analyzed a host of variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Broadcasting programs in America. The list includes 241 programs and you can sort by average salary, debt, acceptance rate and more to hone in on the the best programs for you.

If you’re still wondering whether Broadcasting is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Broadcasting: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Broadcasting. Please note that earnings are one metric of success that can be used to judge a Broadcasting program, but are by no means the best or only option. However, because this variable is provided by the vast majority of universities offering Broadcasting we used it as the primary method or ordering the best universities for Broadcasting.

By scrolling all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Broadcasting in America.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Broadcasting Majors and Degrees

What is the best university for majoring in Broadcasting?

Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus is the best university for majoring in Broadcasting based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus earned an average of $65,477 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Broadcasting?

University of North Georgia is the cheapest university for majoring in Broadcasting based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $4,403 to attend University of North Georgia.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Broadcasting?

Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) is the most expensive university for majoring in Broadcasting based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $50,665 to attend Carnegie Mellon University (CMU).

#1 Best College for Broadcasting
Average Salary $65,477
Average Debt $27,700
Program Size 87
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus
4 Year
Atlanta, GA
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus, located in Atlanta, GA has 87 students majoring in Broadcasting. On average, graduates earn $65,477.
Acceptance Rate 32%
Undergraduates 6,559 students
Tuition $12,204
#2 Best College for Broadcasting
Average Salary $65,332
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 35
University of Rochester
4 Year
Rochester, NY
University of Rochester, located in Rochester, NY has 35 students majoring in Broadcasting. On average, graduates earn $65,332.
Acceptance Rate 34%
Undergraduates 3,294 students
Tuition $48,280
#3 Best College for Broadcasting
Average Salary $63,005
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 24
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute
4 Year
Troy, NY
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, located in Troy, NY has 24 students majoring in Broadcasting. On average, graduates earn $63,005.
Acceptance Rate 42%
Undergraduates 1,994 students
Tuition $49,341
#4 Best College for Broadcasting
Average Salary $49,019
Average Debt $21,113
Program Size 545
New York University (NYU)
4 Year
New York, NY
New York University (NYU), located in New York, NY has 545 students majoring in Broadcasting. On average, graduates earn $49,019.
Acceptance Rate 32%
Undergraduates 16,004 students
Tuition $47,750
#5 Best College for Broadcasting
Average Salary $45,852
Average Debt $24,971
Program Size 75
University of Baltimore
4 Year
Baltimore, MD
University of Baltimore, located in Baltimore, MD has 75 students majoring in Broadcasting. On average, graduates earn $45,852.
Acceptance Rate 53%
Undergraduates 1,541 students
Tuition $8,326
#6 Best College for Broadcasting
Average Salary $45,696
Average Debt $21,750
Program Size 194
Miami University-Oxford
4 Year
Oxford, OH
Miami University-Oxford , located in Oxford, OH has 194 students majoring in Broadcasting. On average, graduates earn $45,696.
Acceptance Rate 65%
Undergraduates 4,623 students
Tuition $14,287
#7 Best College for Broadcasting
Average Salary $44,817
Average Debt $24,711
Program Size 614
Savannah College of Art and Design
4 Year
Savannah, GA
Savannah College of Art and Design, located in Savannah, GA has 614 students majoring in Broadcasting. On average, graduates earn $44,817.
Acceptance Rate 70%
Undergraduates 2,613 students
Tuition $34,970
#8 Best College for Broadcasting
Average Salary $43,426
Average Debt $25,673
Program Size 39
Lebanon Valley College
4 Year
Annville, PA
Lebanon Valley College, located in Annville, PA has 39 students majoring in Broadcasting. On average, graduates earn $43,426.
Acceptance Rate 72%
Undergraduates 471 students
Tuition $39,030
#9 Best College for Broadcasting
Average Salary $42,908
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 12
Saint John Fisher College
4 Year
Rochester, NY
Saint John Fisher College, located in Rochester, NY has 12 students majoring in Broadcasting. On average, graduates earn $42,908.
Acceptance Rate 62%
Undergraduates 1,071 students
Tuition $30,690
#10 Best College for Broadcasting
Average Salary $42,682
Average Debt $18,074
Program Size 119
University of Connecticut
4 Year
Storrs, CT
University of Connecticut, located in Storrs, CT has 119 students majoring in Broadcasting. On average, graduates earn $42,682.
Acceptance Rate 53%
Undergraduates 7,782 students
Tuition $13,366
#11 Best College for Broadcasting
Average Salary $42,495
Average Debt $23,405
Program Size 415
University of Mississippi (UM)
4 Year
University, MS
University of Mississippi (UM), located in University, MS has 415 students majoring in Broadcasting. On average, graduates earn $42,495.
Acceptance Rate 79%
Undergraduates 5,660 students
Tuition $7,444
#12 Best College for Broadcasting
Average Salary $41,565
Average Debt $26,000
Program Size 41
Saint Edward's University
4 Year
Austin, TX
Saint Edward's University, located in Austin, TX has 41 students majoring in Broadcasting. On average, graduates earn $41,565.
Acceptance Rate 77%
Undergraduates 1,124 students
Tuition $38,720
#13 Best College for Broadcasting
Average Salary $40,896
Average Debt $25,000
Program Size 70
Seton Hall University
4 Year
South Orange, NJ
Seton Hall University, located in South Orange, NJ has 70 students majoring in Broadcasting. On average, graduates earn $40,896.
Acceptance Rate 76%
Undergraduates 2,608 students
Tuition $38,072
#14 Best College for Broadcasting
Average Salary $40,821
Average Debt $20,524
Program Size 160
The University of Texas at Dallas
4 Year
Richardson, TX
The University of Texas at Dallas, located in Richardson, TX has 160 students majoring in Broadcasting. On average, graduates earn $40,821.
Acceptance Rate 61%
Undergraduates 6,952 students
Tuition $10,864
#15 Best College for Broadcasting
Average Salary $40,485
Average Debt $26,000
Program Size 45
University of Maine
4 Year
Orono, ME
University of Maine, located in Orono, ME has 45 students majoring in Broadcasting. On average, graduates earn $40,485.
Acceptance Rate 91%
Undergraduates 2,092 students
Tuition $10,610
