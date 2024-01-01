If you’re searching for the best colleges and universities for Biomedical Engineering, you’re in the right place. Below is a list of all universities in the US offering a Biomedical Engineering degree or major, along with earnings after graduation, average student loan debt, acceptance rate and more. Read More

We rigorously analyzed a host of variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Biomedical Engineering programs in America. The list includes 150 programs and you can sort by average salary, debt, acceptance rate and more to hone in on the the best programs for you.

If you’re still wondering whether Biomedical Engineering is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Biomedical Engineering: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Biomedical Engineering. Please note that earnings are one metric of success that can be used to judge a Biomedical Engineering program, but are by no means the best or only option. However, because this variable is provided by the vast majority of universities offering Biomedical Engineering we used it as the primary method or ordering the best universities for Biomedical Engineering.

By scrolling all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Biomedical Engineering in America.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Biomedical Engineering Majors and Degrees

What is the best university for majoring in Biomedical Engineering?

University of Pennsylvania is the best university for majoring in Biomedical Engineering based on earnings data. On average, graduates from University of Pennsylvania earned an average of $82,440 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Biomedical Engineering?

North Carolina A & T State University (NCA&T) is the cheapest university for majoring in Biomedical Engineering based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $5,972 to attend North Carolina A & T State University (NCA&T).

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Biomedical Engineering?

Columbia University in the City of New York is the most expensive university for majoring in Biomedical Engineering based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $53,000 to attend Columbia University in the City of New York.