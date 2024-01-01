Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Biomedical Engineering

If you’re searching for the best colleges and universities for Biomedical Engineering, you’re in the right place. Below is a list of all universities in the US offering a Biomedical Engineering degree or major, along with earnings after graduation, average student loan debt, acceptance rate and more. Read More

We rigorously analyzed a host of variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Biomedical Engineering programs in America. The list includes 150 programs and you can sort by average salary, debt, acceptance rate and more to hone in on the the best programs for you.

If you’re still wondering whether Biomedical Engineering is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Biomedical Engineering: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Biomedical Engineering. Please note that earnings are one metric of success that can be used to judge a Biomedical Engineering program, but are by no means the best or only option. However, because this variable is provided by the vast majority of universities offering Biomedical Engineering we used it as the primary method or ordering the best universities for Biomedical Engineering.

By scrolling all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Biomedical Engineering in America.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Biomedical Engineering Majors and Degrees

What is the best university for majoring in Biomedical Engineering?

University of Pennsylvania is the best university for majoring in Biomedical Engineering based on earnings data. On average, graduates from University of Pennsylvania earned an average of $82,440 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Biomedical Engineering?

North Carolina A & T State University (NCA&T) is the cheapest university for majoring in Biomedical Engineering based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $5,972 to attend North Carolina A & T State University (NCA&T).

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Biomedical Engineering?

Columbia University in the City of New York is the most expensive university for majoring in Biomedical Engineering based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $53,000 to attend Columbia University in the City of New York.

#1 Best College for Biomedical Engineering
Average Salary $82,440
Average Debt $15,000
Program Size 103
University of Pennsylvania
4 Year
Philadelphia, PA
University of Pennsylvania, located in Philadelphia, PA has 103 students majoring in Biomedical Engineering. On average, graduates earn $82,440.
Acceptance Rate 10%
Undergraduates 7,701 students
Tuition $49,536
#2 Best College for Biomedical Engineering
Average Salary $78,785
Average Debt $19,000
Program Size 132
Washington University in St Louis (WashU)
4 Year
Saint Louis, MO
Washington University in St Louis (WashU), located in Saint Louis, MO has 132 students majoring in Biomedical Engineering. On average, graduates earn $78,785.
Acceptance Rate 17%
Undergraduates 4,399 students
Tuition $48,093
#3 Best College for Biomedical Engineering
Average Salary $77,401
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 51
University of Michigan-Dearborn
4 Year
Dearborn, MI
University of Michigan-Dearborn, located in Dearborn, MI has 51 students majoring in Biomedical Engineering. On average, graduates earn $77,401.
Acceptance Rate 62%
Undergraduates 2,056 students
Tuition $11,304
#4 Best College for Biomedical Engineering
Average Salary $76,460
Average Debt $15,683
Program Size 79
Northwestern University
4 Year
Evanston, IL
Northwestern University, located in Evanston, IL has 79 students majoring in Biomedical Engineering. On average, graduates earn $76,460.
Acceptance Rate 13%
Undergraduates 7,290 students
Tuition $49,047
#5 Best College for Biomedical Engineering
Average Salary $75,114
Average Debt $10,000
Program Size 228
Duke University
4 Year
Durham, NC
Duke University, located in Durham, NC has 228 students majoring in Biomedical Engineering. On average, graduates earn $75,114.
Acceptance Rate 11%
Undergraduates 5,600 students
Tuition $49,241
#6 Best College for Biomedical Engineering
Average Salary $74,576
Average Debt $21,000
Program Size 117
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC)
4 Year
Champaign, IL
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC), located in Champaign, IL has 117 students majoring in Biomedical Engineering. On average, graduates earn $74,576.
Acceptance Rate 66%
Undergraduates 12,243 students
Tuition $15,054
#7 Best College for Biomedical Engineering
Average Salary $73,635
Average Debt $16,500
Program Size 167
California Polytechnic State University-San Luis Obispo
4 Year
San Luis Obispo, CA
California Polytechnic State University-San Luis Obispo, located in San Luis Obispo, CA has 167 students majoring in Biomedical Engineering. On average, graduates earn $73,635.
Acceptance Rate 31%
Undergraduates 5,066 students
Tuition $9,001
#8 Best College for Biomedical Engineering
Average Salary $73,635
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 33
Lawrence Technological University
4 Year
Southfield, MI
Lawrence Technological University, located in Southfield, MI has 33 students majoring in Biomedical Engineering. On average, graduates earn $73,635.
Acceptance Rate 55%
Undergraduates 902 students
Tuition $30,300
#9 Best College for Biomedical Engineering
Average Salary $72,509
Average Debt $16,029
Program Size 218
Johns Hopkins University (JHU)
4 Year
Baltimore, MD
Johns Hopkins University (JHU), located in Baltimore, MD has 218 students majoring in Biomedical Engineering. On average, graduates earn $72,509.
Acceptance Rate 14%
Undergraduates 7,749 students
Tuition $48,710
#10 Best College for Biomedical Engineering
Average Salary $71,575
Average Debt $26,000
Program Size 89
George Washington University (GWU)
4 Year
Washington, DC
George Washington University (GWU), located in Washington, DC has 89 students majoring in Biomedical Engineering. On average, graduates earn $71,575.
Acceptance Rate 46%
Undergraduates 8,089 students
Tuition $50,435
#11 Best College for Biomedical Engineering
Average Salary $71,015
Average Debt $16,351
Program Size 176
University of Michigan-Ann Arbor
4 Year
Ann Arbor, MI
University of Michigan-Ann Arbor, located in Ann Arbor, MI has 176 students majoring in Biomedical Engineering. On average, graduates earn $71,015.
Acceptance Rate 26%
Undergraduates 12,698 students
Tuition $13,856
#12 Best College for Biomedical Engineering
Average Salary $71,015
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 105
Stevens Institute of Technology
4 Year
Hoboken, NJ
Stevens Institute of Technology, located in Hoboken, NJ has 105 students majoring in Biomedical Engineering. On average, graduates earn $71,015.
Acceptance Rate 44%
Undergraduates 2,157 students
Tuition $47,190
#13 Best College for Biomedical Engineering
Average Salary $71,015
Average Debt $24,808
Program Size 56
Catholic University of America
4 Year
Washington, DC
Catholic University of America, located in Washington, DC has 56 students majoring in Biomedical Engineering. On average, graduates earn $71,015.
Acceptance Rate 79%
Undergraduates 1,559 students
Tuition $40,932
#14 Best College for Biomedical Engineering
Average Salary $70,680
Average Debt $16,848
Program Size 126
Vanderbilt University
4 Year
Nashville, TN
Vanderbilt University, located in Nashville, TN has 126 students majoring in Biomedical Engineering. On average, graduates earn $70,680.
Acceptance Rate 12%
Undergraduates 3,880 students
Tuition $44,712
#15 Best College for Biomedical Engineering
Average Salary $70,344
Average Debt $24,874
Program Size 111
Wentworth Institute of Technology
4 Year
Boston, MA
Wentworth Institute of Technology, located in Boston, MA has 111 students majoring in Biomedical Engineering. On average, graduates earn $70,344.
Acceptance Rate 67%
Undergraduates 1,024 students
Tuition $32,500
