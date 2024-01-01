If you’re searching for the best colleges and universities for Biological Science, you’re in the right place. Below is a list of all universities in the US offering a Biological Science degree or major, along with earnings after graduation, average student loan debt, acceptance rate and more. Read More

We rigorously analyzed a host of variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Biological Science programs in America. The list includes 49 programs and you can sort by average salary, debt, acceptance rate and more to hone in on the the best programs for you.

If you’re still wondering whether Biological Science is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Biological Science: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Biological Science. Please note that earnings are one metric of success that can be used to judge a Biological Science program, but are by no means the best or only option. However, because this variable is provided by the vast majority of universities offering Biological Science we used it as the primary method or ordering the best universities for Biological Science.

By scrolling all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Biological Science in America.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Biological Science Majors and Degrees

What is the best university for majoring in Biological Science?

University of Minnesota-Twin Cities is the best university for majoring in Biological Science based on earnings data. On average, graduates from University of Minnesota-Twin Cities earned an average of $66,541 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Biological Science?

Nevada State College is the cheapest university for majoring in Biological Science based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $4,738 to attend Nevada State College.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Biological Science?

Columbia University in the City of New York is the most expensive university for majoring in Biological Science based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $53,000 to attend Columbia University in the City of New York.