2024 Best Colleges for Biological Science

If you’re searching for the best colleges and universities for Biological Science, you’re in the right place. Below is a list of all universities in the US offering a Biological Science degree or major, along with earnings after graduation, average student loan debt, acceptance rate and more. Read More

We rigorously analyzed a host of variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Biological Science programs in America. The list includes 49 programs and you can sort by average salary, debt, acceptance rate and more to hone in on the the best programs for you.

If you’re still wondering whether Biological Science is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Biological Science: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Biological Science. Please note that earnings are one metric of success that can be used to judge a Biological Science program, but are by no means the best or only option. However, because this variable is provided by the vast majority of universities offering Biological Science we used it as the primary method or ordering the best universities for Biological Science.

By scrolling all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Biological Science in America.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Biological Science Majors and Degrees

What is the best university for majoring in Biological Science?

University of Minnesota-Twin Cities is the best university for majoring in Biological Science based on earnings data. On average, graduates from University of Minnesota-Twin Cities earned an average of $66,541 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Biological Science?

Nevada State College is the cheapest university for majoring in Biological Science based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $4,738 to attend Nevada State College.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Biological Science?

Columbia University in the City of New York is the most expensive university for majoring in Biological Science based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $53,000 to attend Columbia University in the City of New York.

#1 Best College for Biological Science
Average Salary $66,541
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 2
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities
4 Year
Minneapolis, MN
Video Rating
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, located in Minneapolis, MN has 2 students majoring in Biological Science. On average, graduates earn $66,541.
Acceptance Rate 45%
Undergraduates 12,759 students
Tuition $13,790
#2 Best College for Biological Science
Average Salary $51,273
Average Debt $20,071
Program Size 46
University of Maryland-University College
4 Year
Adelphi, MD
University of Maryland-University College, located in Adelphi, MD has 46 students majoring in Biological Science. On average, graduates earn $51,273.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 9,690 students
Tuition $7,056
#3 Best College for Biological Science
Average Salary $40,791
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 63
The Sage Colleges
4 Year
Troy, NY
The Sage Colleges, located in Troy, NY has 63 students majoring in Biological Science. On average, graduates earn $40,791.
Acceptance Rate 54%
Undergraduates 842 students
Tuition $28,400
#4 Best College for Biological Science
Average Salary $38,505
Average Debt $13,354
Program Size 358
Cornell University
4 Year
Ithaca, NY
Video Rating
Cornell University , located in Ithaca, NY has 358 students majoring in Biological Science. On average, graduates earn $38,505.
Acceptance Rate 15%
Undergraduates 7,129 students
Tuition $49,116
#5 Best College for Biological Science
Average Salary $36,992
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 34
University of New Hampshire-Main Campus
4 Year
Durham, NH
University of New Hampshire-Main Campus, located in Durham, NH has 34 students majoring in Biological Science. On average, graduates earn $36,992.
Acceptance Rate 79%
Undergraduates 3,559 students
Tuition $16,986
#6 Best College for Biological Science
Average Salary $35,416
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 13
Guilford College
4 Year
Greensboro, NC
Video Rating
N/A
Guilford College, located in Greensboro, NC has 13 students majoring in Biological Science. On average, graduates earn $35,416.
Acceptance Rate 63%
Undergraduates 411 students
Tuition $34,090
#7 Best College for Biological Science
Average Salary $33,993
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 49
Springfield College
4 Year
Springfield, MA
Video Rating
Springfield College, located in Springfield, MA has 49 students majoring in Biological Science. On average, graduates earn $33,993.
Acceptance Rate 64%
Undergraduates 920 students
Tuition $34,455
#8 Best College for Biological Science
Average Salary $32,071
Average Debt $22,458
Program Size 233
Indiana University-Bloomington
4 Year
Bloomington, IN
Video Rating
N/A
Indiana University-Bloomington, located in Bloomington, IN has 233 students majoring in Biological Science. On average, graduates earn $32,071.
Acceptance Rate 78%
Undergraduates 10,650 students
Tuition $10,388
#9 Best College for Biological Science
Average Salary $31,495
Average Debt $19,500
Program Size 287
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC)
4 Year
Champaign, IL
Video Rating
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC), located in Champaign, IL has 287 students majoring in Biological Science. On average, graduates earn $31,495.
Acceptance Rate 66%
Undergraduates 12,243 students
Tuition $15,054
#10 Best College for Biological Science
Average Salary $30,771
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 18
Delaware State University
4 Year
Dover, DE
Delaware State University, located in Dover, DE has 18 students majoring in Biological Science. On average, graduates earn $30,771.
Acceptance Rate 44%
Undergraduates 689 students
Tuition $7,531
#11 Best College for Biological Science
Average Salary $29,374
Average Debt $24,174
Program Size 573
Pennsylvania State University-Main Campus
4 Year
University Park, PA
Pennsylvania State University-Main Campus, located in University Park, PA has 573 students majoring in Biological Science. On average, graduates earn $29,374.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 12,622 students
Tuition N/A
#12 Best College for Biological Science
Average Salary $29,374
Average Debt $24,174
Program Size 573
Penn State University (PSU)
4 Year
University Park, PA
Video Rating
Penn State University (PSU), located in University Park, PA has 573 students majoring in Biological Science. On average, graduates earn $29,374.
Acceptance Rate 51%
Undergraduates 12,622 students
Tuition $17,514
#13 Best College for Biological Science
Average Salary $29,374
Average Debt $24,174
Program Size 9
Pennsylvania State University-World Campus
4 Year
University Park, PA
Pennsylvania State University-World Campus, located in University Park, PA has 9 students majoring in Biological Science. On average, graduates earn $29,374.
Acceptance Rate 61%
Undergraduates 2,533 students
Tuition $13,516
#14 Best College for Biological Science
Average Salary $29,374
Average Debt $24,174
Program Size 2
Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Abington
4 Year
Abington, PA
Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Abington, located in Abington, PA has 2 students majoring in Biological Science. On average, graduates earn $29,374.
Acceptance Rate 82%
Undergraduates 694 students
Tuition $13,954
#15 Best College for Biological Science
Average Salary $28,598
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 22
Indiana University-East
4 Year
Richmond, IN
Indiana University-East, located in Richmond, IN has 22 students majoring in Biological Science. On average, graduates earn $28,598.
Acceptance Rate 62%
Undergraduates 836 students
Tuition $6,930
