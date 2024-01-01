If you’re searching for the best colleges and universities for Biotechnology, you’re in the right place. Below is a list of all universities in the US offering a Biotechnology degree or major, along with earnings after graduation, average student loan debt, acceptance rate and more. Read More

We rigorously analyzed a host of variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Biotechnology programs in America. The list includes 77 programs and you can sort by average salary, debt, acceptance rate and more to hone in on the the best programs for you.

If you’re still wondering whether Biotechnology is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Biotechnology: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Biotechnology. Please note that earnings are one metric of success that can be used to judge a Biotechnology program, but are by no means the best or only option. However, because this variable is provided by the vast majority of universities offering Biotechnology we used it as the primary method or ordering the best universities for Biotechnology.

By scrolling all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Biotechnology in America.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Biotechnology Majors and Degrees

What is the best university for majoring in Biotechnology?

Worcester State University is the best university for majoring in Biotechnology based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Worcester State University earned an average of $55,547 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Biotechnology?

Fayetteville State University is the cheapest university for majoring in Biotechnology based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $4,885 to attend Fayetteville State University.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Biotechnology?

Tufts University is the most expensive university for majoring in Biotechnology based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $50,604 to attend Tufts University.