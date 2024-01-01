Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

2024 Best Colleges for Biotechnology

If you’re searching for the best colleges and universities for Biotechnology, you’re in the right place. Below is a list of all universities in the US offering a Biotechnology degree or major, along with earnings after graduation, average student loan debt, acceptance rate and more. Read More

We rigorously analyzed a host of variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Biotechnology programs in America. The list includes 77 programs and you can sort by average salary, debt, acceptance rate and more to hone in on the the best programs for you.

If you’re still wondering whether Biotechnology is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Biotechnology: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Biotechnology. Please note that earnings are one metric of success that can be used to judge a Biotechnology program, but are by no means the best or only option. However, because this variable is provided by the vast majority of universities offering Biotechnology we used it as the primary method or ordering the best universities for Biotechnology.

By scrolling all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Biotechnology in America.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Biotechnology Majors and Degrees

What is the best university for majoring in Biotechnology?

Worcester State University is the best university for majoring in Biotechnology based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Worcester State University earned an average of $55,547 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Biotechnology?

Fayetteville State University is the cheapest university for majoring in Biotechnology based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $4,885 to attend Fayetteville State University.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Biotechnology?

Tufts University is the most expensive university for majoring in Biotechnology based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $50,604 to attend Tufts University.

Show Less

Sort By:

#1 Best College for Biotechnology
Average Salary $55,547
Average Debt $20,017
Program Size 44
Worcester State University
4 Year
Worcester, MA
Worcester State University, located in Worcester, MA has 44 students majoring in Biotechnology. On average, graduates earn $55,547.
Acceptance Rate 69%
Undergraduates 1,301 students
Tuition $8,857
0
Slide this button to indicate your GPA
4.0
My GPA
#2 Best College for Biotechnology
Average Salary $50,231
Average Debt $25,414
Program Size 76
Rutgers University-New Brunswick
4 Year
New Brunswick, NJ
Video Rating
Rutgers University-New Brunswick, located in New Brunswick, NJ has 76 students majoring in Biotechnology. On average, graduates earn $50,231.
Acceptance Rate 58%
Undergraduates 12,668 students
Tuition $14,131
0
4.0
My GPA
#3 Best College for Biotechnology
Average Salary $45,852
Average Debt $15,083
Program Size 43
Utah Valley University
4 Year
Orem, UT
Utah Valley University, located in Orem, UT has 43 students majoring in Biotechnology. On average, graduates earn $45,852.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 3,019 students
Tuition $5,386
0
4.0
My GPA
#4 Best College for Biotechnology
Average Salary $45,500
Average Debt $22,500
Program Size 83
California State Polytechnic University-Pomona
4 Year
Pomona, CA
California State Polytechnic University-Pomona, located in Pomona, CA has 83 students majoring in Biotechnology. On average, graduates earn $45,500.
Acceptance Rate 39%
Undergraduates 5,596 students
Tuition $7,016
0
4.0
My GPA
#5 Best College for Biotechnology
Average Salary $45,500
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 36
California State University San Marcos, Extended Learning
4 Year
San Marcos, CA
Video Rating
N/A
California State University San Marcos, Extended Learning, located in San Marcos, CA has 36 students majoring in Biotechnology. On average, graduates earn $45,500.
Acceptance Rate 54%
Undergraduates 3,507 students
Tuition $7,269
0
4.0
My GPA
#6 Best College for Biotechnology
Average Salary $44,837
Average Debt $10,500
Program Size 115
University of California-Davis (UCD)
4 Year
Davis, CA
Video Rating
University of California-Davis (UCD), located in Davis, CA has 115 students majoring in Biotechnology. On average, graduates earn $44,837.
Acceptance Rate 38%
Undergraduates 9,630 students
Tuition $13,951
0
4.0
My GPA
#7 Best College for Biotechnology
Average Salary $42,682
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 38
Endicott College
4 Year
Beverly, MA
Endicott College, located in Beverly, MA has 38 students majoring in Biotechnology. On average, graduates earn $42,682.
Acceptance Rate 73%
Undergraduates 1,102 students
Tuition $30,492
0
4.0
My GPA
#8 Best College for Biotechnology
Average Salary $42,682
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 31
University at Buffalo (UB)
4 Year
Buffalo, NY
Video Rating
University at Buffalo (UB), located in Buffalo, NY has 31 students majoring in Biotechnology. On average, graduates earn $42,682.
Acceptance Rate 60%
Undergraduates 7,888 students
Tuition $9,381
0
4.0
My GPA
#9 Best College for Biotechnology
Average Salary $41,789
Average Debt $22,980
Program Size 56
Colorado State University-Fort Collins
4 Year
Fort Collins, CO
Video Rating
Colorado State University-Fort Collins, located in Fort Collins, CO has 56 students majoring in Biotechnology. On average, graduates earn $41,789.
Acceptance Rate 81%
Undergraduates 6,968 students
Tuition $10,558
0
4.0
My GPA
#10 Best College for Biotechnology
Average Salary $40,089
Average Debt $23,000
Program Size 124
University of Houston (UH)
4 Year
Houston, TX
Video Rating
University of Houston (UH), located in Houston, TX has 124 students majoring in Biotechnology. On average, graduates earn $40,089.
Acceptance Rate 60%
Undergraduates 9,386 students
Tuition $8,759
0
4.0
My GPA
#11 Best College for Biotechnology
Average Salary $38,289
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 60
Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU)
4 Year
Provo, UT
Video Rating
Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU), located in Provo, UT has 60 students majoring in Biotechnology. On average, graduates earn $38,289.
Acceptance Rate 48%
Undergraduates 7,466 students
Tuition $5,150
0
4.0
My GPA
#12 Best College for Biotechnology
Average Salary $37,748
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 15
University of Wisconsin-River Falls
4 Year
River Falls, WI
University of Wisconsin-River Falls, located in River Falls, WI has 15 students majoring in Biotechnology. On average, graduates earn $37,748.
Acceptance Rate 90%
Undergraduates 1,395 students
Tuition $7,937
0
4.0
My GPA
#13 Best College for Biotechnology
Average Salary $37,208
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 13
East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania
4 Year
East Stroudsburg, PA
East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania, located in East Stroudsburg, PA has 13 students majoring in Biotechnology. On average, graduates earn $37,208.
Acceptance Rate 84%
Undergraduates 1,489 students
Tuition $9,684
0
4.0
My GPA
#14 Best College for Biotechnology
Average Salary $36,488
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 92
Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT)
4 Year
Rochester, NY
Video Rating
Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT), located in Rochester, NY has 92 students majoring in Biotechnology. On average, graduates earn $36,488.
Acceptance Rate 57%
Undergraduates 3,617 students
Tuition $37,124
0
4.0
My GPA
#15 Best College for Biotechnology
Average Salary $36,312
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 33
SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry
4 Year
Syracuse, NY
SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry, located in Syracuse, NY has 33 students majoring in Biotechnology. On average, graduates earn $36,312.
Acceptance Rate 52%
Undergraduates 519 students
Tuition $7,848
0
4.0
My GPA
Other Major Rankings
Best Biotechnology Programs by State
Most Popular Major Rankings
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved