2024 Best Colleges for Bioinformatics

If you’re searching for the best colleges and universities for Bioinformatics, you’re in the right place. Below is a list of all universities in the US offering a Bioinformatics degree or major, along with earnings after graduation, average student loan debt, acceptance rate and more. Read More

We rigorously analyzed a host of variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Bioinformatics programs in America. The list includes 54 programs and you can sort by average salary, debt, acceptance rate and more to hone in on the the best programs for you.

If you’re still wondering whether Bioinformatics is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Bioinformatics: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Bioinformatics. Please note that earnings are one metric of success that can be used to judge a Bioinformatics program, but are by no means the best or only option. However, because this variable is provided by the vast majority of universities offering Bioinformatics we used it as the primary method or ordering the best universities for Bioinformatics.

By scrolling all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Bioinformatics in America.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Bioinformatics Majors and Degrees

What is the best university for majoring in Bioinformatics?

Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) is the best university for majoring in Bioinformatics based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) earned an average of $94,408 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Bioinformatics?

Brigham Young University-Idaho is the cheapest university for majoring in Bioinformatics based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $3,830 to attend Brigham Young University-Idaho.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Bioinformatics?

Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) is the most expensive university for majoring in Bioinformatics based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $50,665 to attend Carnegie Mellon University (CMU).

#1 Best College for Bioinformatics
Average Salary $94,408
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 44
Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)
4 Year
Cambridge, MA
Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) , located in Cambridge, MA has 44 students majoring in Bioinformatics. On average, graduates earn $94,408.
Acceptance Rate 8%
Undergraduates 3,445 students
Tuition $46,704
#2 Best College for Bioinformatics
Average Salary $71,015
Average Debt $19,246
Program Size 137
University of California-San Diego (UC San Diego)
4 Year
La Jolla, CA
University of California-San Diego (UC San Diego), located in La Jolla, CA has 137 students majoring in Bioinformatics. On average, graduates earn $71,015.
Acceptance Rate 34%
Undergraduates 9,523 students
Tuition $13,530
#3 Best College for Bioinformatics
Average Salary $71,015
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 44
Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU)
4 Year
Provo, UT
Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU), located in Provo, UT has 44 students majoring in Bioinformatics. On average, graduates earn $71,015.
Acceptance Rate 48%
Undergraduates 7,466 students
Tuition $5,150
#4 Best College for Bioinformatics
Average Salary $70,680
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 47
Cornell University
4 Year
Ithaca, NY
Cornell University , located in Ithaca, NY has 47 students majoring in Bioinformatics. On average, graduates earn $70,680.
Acceptance Rate 15%
Undergraduates 7,129 students
Tuition $49,116
#5 Best College for Bioinformatics
Average Salary $37,208
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 38
Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU)
4 Year
Richmond, VA
Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU), located in Richmond, VA has 38 students majoring in Bioinformatics. On average, graduates earn $37,208.
Acceptance Rate 79%
Undergraduates 7,146 students
Tuition $12,772
#6 Best College for Bioinformatics
Average Salary $23,649
Average Debt $16,562
Program Size 86
CUNY New York City College of Technology
4 Year
Brooklyn, NY
CUNY New York City College of Technology, located in Brooklyn, NY has 86 students majoring in Bioinformatics. On average, graduates earn $23,649.
Acceptance Rate 74%
Undergraduates 1,262 students
Tuition $6,669
#7 Best College for Bioinformatics
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 34
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC)
4 Year
Chapel Hill, NC
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC), located in Chapel Hill, NC has 34 students majoring in Bioinformatics. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 31%
Undergraduates 7,968 students
Tuition $8,591
#8 Best College for Bioinformatics
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 30
Loyola University Chicago (LUC)
4 Year
Chicago, IL
Loyola University Chicago (LUC), located in Chicago, IL has 30 students majoring in Bioinformatics. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 71%
Undergraduates 4,485 students
Tuition $40,426
#9 Best College for Bioinformatics
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 20
University of Pittsburgh-Pittsburgh Campus
4 Year
Pittsburgh, PA
University of Pittsburgh-Pittsburgh Campus, located in Pittsburgh, PA has 20 students majoring in Bioinformatics. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 7,712 students
Tuition N/A
#10 Best College for Bioinformatics
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 20
University of Pittsburgh
4 Year
Pittsburgh, PA
University of Pittsburgh, located in Pittsburgh, PA has 20 students majoring in Bioinformatics. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 54%
Undergraduates 7,712 students
Tuition $18,192
#11 Best College for Bioinformatics
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 19
Washington University in St Louis (WashU)
4 Year
Saint Louis, MO
Washington University in St Louis (WashU), located in Saint Louis, MO has 19 students majoring in Bioinformatics. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 17%
Undergraduates 4,399 students
Tuition $48,093
#12 Best College for Bioinformatics
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 19
Rutgers University-New Brunswick
4 Year
New Brunswick, NJ
Rutgers University-New Brunswick, located in New Brunswick, NJ has 19 students majoring in Bioinformatics. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 58%
Undergraduates 12,668 students
Tuition $14,131
#13 Best College for Bioinformatics
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 18
Baylor University
4 Year
Waco, TX
Baylor University, located in Waco, TX has 18 students majoring in Bioinformatics. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 44%
Undergraduates 4,182 students
Tuition $40,198
#14 Best College for Bioinformatics
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 17
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute
4 Year
Troy, NY
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, located in Troy, NY has 17 students majoring in Bioinformatics. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 42%
Undergraduates 1,994 students
Tuition $49,341
#15 Best College for Bioinformatics
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 16
University of Nebraska at Omaha
4 Year
Omaha, NE
University of Nebraska at Omaha, located in Omaha, NE has 16 students majoring in Bioinformatics. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 76%
Undergraduates 3,061 students
Tuition $6,898
