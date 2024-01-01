Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

2024 Best Colleges for Botany

If you’re searching for the best colleges and universities for Botany, you’re in the right place. Below is a list of all universities in the US offering a Botany degree or major, along with earnings after graduation, average student loan debt, acceptance rate and more. Read More

We rigorously analyzed a host of variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Botany programs in America. The list includes 35 programs and you can sort by average salary, debt, acceptance rate and more to hone in on the the best programs for you.

If you’re still wondering whether Botany is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Botany: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Botany. Please note that earnings are one metric of success that can be used to judge a Botany program, but are by no means the best or only option. However, because this variable is provided by the vast majority of universities offering Botany we used it as the primary method or ordering the best universities for Botany.

By scrolling all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Botany in America.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Botany Majors and Degrees

What is the best university for majoring in Botany?

University of California-Davis (UCD) is the best university for majoring in Botany based on earnings data. On average, graduates from University of California-Davis (UCD) earned an average of $37,208 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Botany?

University of Wyoming (UW) is the cheapest university for majoring in Botany based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $4,892 to attend University of Wyoming (UW).

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Botany?

Connecticut College is the most expensive university for majoring in Botany based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $49,350 to attend Connecticut College.

Show Less

Sort By:

#1 Best College for Botany
Average Salary $37,208
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 27
University of California-Davis (UCD)
4 Year
Davis, CA
Video Rating
University of California-Davis (UCD), located in Davis, CA has 27 students majoring in Botany. On average, graduates earn $37,208.
Acceptance Rate 38%
Undergraduates 9,630 students
Tuition $13,951
0
Slide this button to indicate your GPA
4.0
My GPA
#2 Best College for Botany
Average Salary $32,563
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 26
University of Washington-Seattle Campus (UW)
4 Year
Seattle, WA
Video Rating
University of Washington-Seattle Campus (UW), located in Seattle, WA has 26 students majoring in Botany. On average, graduates earn $32,563.
Acceptance Rate 53%
Undergraduates 12,671 students
Tuition $11,839
0
4.0
My GPA
#3 Best College for Botany
Average Salary $31,839
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 22
Michigan State University (MSU)
4 Year
East Lansing, MI
Video Rating
Michigan State University (MSU), located in East Lansing, MI has 22 students majoring in Botany. On average, graduates earn $31,839.
Acceptance Rate 66%
Undergraduates 12,495 students
Tuition $13,560
0
4.0
My GPA
#4 Best College for Botany
Average Salary $29,685
Average Debt $17,151
Program Size 44
North Carolina State University at Raleigh (NCSU)
4 Year
Raleigh, NC
Video Rating
North Carolina State University at Raleigh (NCSU), located in Raleigh, NC has 44 students majoring in Botany. On average, graduates earn $29,685.
Acceptance Rate 50%
Undergraduates 8,573 students
Tuition $8,581
0
4.0
My GPA
#5 Best College for Botany
Average Salary $29,685
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 29
Miami University-Oxford
4 Year
Oxford, OH
Video Rating
Miami University-Oxford , located in Oxford, OH has 29 students majoring in Botany. On average, graduates earn $29,685.
Acceptance Rate 65%
Undergraduates 4,623 students
Tuition $14,287
0
4.0
My GPA
#6 Best College for Botany
Average Salary $28,960
Average Debt $24,750
Program Size 47
University of Wisconsin-Madison
4 Year
Madison, WI
University of Wisconsin-Madison, located in Madison, WI has 47 students majoring in Botany. On average, graduates earn $28,960.
Acceptance Rate 58%
Undergraduates 10,560 students
Tuition $10,415
0
4.0
My GPA
#7 Best College for Botany
Average Salary $27,669
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 23
Oregon State University (OSU)
4 Year
Corvallis, OR
Video Rating
Oregon State University (OSU), located in Corvallis, OR has 23 students majoring in Botany. On average, graduates earn $27,669.
Acceptance Rate 78%
Undergraduates 6,211 students
Tuition $10,107
0
4.0
My GPA
#8 Best College for Botany
Average Salary $25,194
Average Debt $26,052
Program Size 58
Humboldt State University
4 Year
Arcata, CA
Humboldt State University, located in Arcata, CA has 58 students majoring in Botany. On average, graduates earn $25,194.
Acceptance Rate 77%
Undergraduates 2,017 students
Tuition $7,195
0
4.0
My GPA
#9 Best College for Botany
Average Salary $21,964
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 21
Ohio University-Main Campus (OU)
4 Year
Athens, OH
Video Rating
Ohio University-Main Campus (OU), located in Athens, OH has 21 students majoring in Botany. On average, graduates earn $21,964.
Acceptance Rate 74%
Undergraduates 8,654 students
Tuition $11,548
0
4.0
My GPA
#10 Best College for Botany
Average Salary $17,624
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 31
Purdue University-Main Campus
4 Year
West Lafayette, IN
Video Rating
Purdue University-Main Campus, located in West Lafayette, IN has 31 students majoring in Botany. On average, graduates earn $17,624.
Acceptance Rate 59%
Undergraduates 9,732 students
Tuition $10,002
0
4.0
My GPA
#11 Best College for Botany
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 37
UC Berkeley
4 Year
Berkeley, CA
Video Rating
UC Berkeley , located in Berkeley, CA has 37 students majoring in Botany. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 17%
Undergraduates 11,486 students
Tuition $13,431
0
4.0
My GPA
#12 Best College for Botany
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 37
University of California-Berkeley
4 Year
Berkeley, CA
Video Rating
University of California-Berkeley, located in Berkeley, CA has 37 students majoring in Botany. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 11,486 students
Tuition N/A
0
4.0
My GPA
#13 Best College for Botany
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 35
Utah State University
4 Year
Logan, UT
Utah State University, located in Logan, UT has 35 students majoring in Botany. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 97%
Undergraduates 4,542 students
Tuition $7,260
0
4.0
My GPA
#14 Best College for Botany
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 23
University of California-Riverside (UCR)
4 Year
Riverside, CA
Video Rating
University of California-Riverside (UCR), located in Riverside, CA has 23 students majoring in Botany. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 56%
Undergraduates 5,454 students
Tuition $13,527
0
4.0
My GPA
#15 Best College for Botany
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 16
Ohio State University - Main Campus (OSU)
4 Year
Columbus, OH
Video Rating
Ohio State University - Main Campus (OSU), located in Columbus, OH has 16 students majoring in Botany. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 49%
Undergraduates 15,025 students
Tuition $10,037
0
4.0
My GPA
Other Major Rankings
Best Botany Programs by State
Most Popular Major Rankings
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved