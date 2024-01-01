Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Biology

If you’re searching for the best colleges and universities for Biology, you’re in the right place. Below is a list of all universities in the US offering a Biology degree or major, along with earnings after graduation, average student loan debt, acceptance rate and more. Read More

We rigorously analyzed a host of variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Biology programs in America. The list includes 1376 programs and you can sort by average salary, debt, acceptance rate and more to hone in on the the best programs for you.

If you’re still wondering whether Biology is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Biology: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Biology. Please note that earnings are one metric of success that can be used to judge a Biology program, but are by no means the best or only option. However, because this variable is provided by the vast majority of universities offering Biology we used it as the primary method or ordering the best universities for Biology.

By scrolling all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Biology in America.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Biology Majors and Degrees

What is the best university for majoring in Biology?

Stanford University is the best university for majoring in Biology based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Stanford University earned an average of $51,160 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Biology?

Brigham Young University-Idaho is the cheapest university for majoring in Biology based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $3,830 to attend Brigham Young University-Idaho.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Biology?

Columbia University in the City of New York is the most expensive university for majoring in Biology based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $53,000 to attend Columbia University in the City of New York.

Show Less

Sort By:

#1 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $51,160
Average Debt $11,537
Program Size 141
Stanford University
4 Year
Stanford, CA
Video Rating
N/A
Stanford University, located in Stanford, CA has 141 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $51,160.
Acceptance Rate 5%
Undergraduates 4,779 students
Tuition $46,320
0
Slide this button to indicate your GPA
4.0
My GPA
#2 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $47,118
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 32
Saint Mary's University of Minnesota
4 Year
Winona, MN
Video Rating
N/A
Saint Mary's University of Minnesota, located in Winona, MN has 32 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $47,118.
Acceptance Rate 78%
Undergraduates 1,633 students
Tuition $31,335
0
4.0
My GPA
#3 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $46,478
Average Debt $15,136
Program Size 74
Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)
4 Year
Cambridge, MA
Video Rating
Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) , located in Cambridge, MA has 74 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $46,478.
Acceptance Rate 8%
Undergraduates 3,445 students
Tuition $46,704
0
4.0
My GPA
#4 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $46,478
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 51
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute
4 Year
Troy, NY
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, located in Troy, NY has 51 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $46,478.
Acceptance Rate 42%
Undergraduates 1,994 students
Tuition $49,341
0
4.0
My GPA
#5 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $44,971
Average Debt $19,500
Program Size 140
University of Detroit Mercy
4 Year
Detroit, MI
University of Detroit Mercy, located in Detroit, MI has 140 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $44,971.
Acceptance Rate 73%
Undergraduates 1,387 students
Tuition $38,626
0
4.0
My GPA
#6 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $44,971
Average Debt $26,929
Program Size 34
Mills College
4 Year
Oakland, CA
Mills College, located in Oakland, CA has 34 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $44,971.
Acceptance Rate 72%
Undergraduates 395 students
Tuition $44,258
0
4.0
My GPA
#7 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $44,649
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 70
Bowdoin College
4 Year
Brunswick, ME
Bowdoin College, located in Brunswick, ME has 70 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $44,649.
Acceptance Rate 15%
Undergraduates 471 students
Tuition $48,212
0
4.0
My GPA
#8 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $44,356
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 28
Saint Anselm College
4 Year
Manchester, NH
Saint Anselm College, located in Manchester, NH has 28 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $44,356.
Acceptance Rate 73%
Undergraduates 443 students
Tuition $37,904
0
4.0
My GPA
#9 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $44,170
Average Debt $34,252
Program Size 43
Neumann University
4 Year
Aston, PA
Neumann University, located in Aston, PA has 43 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $44,170.
Acceptance Rate 91%
Undergraduates 787 students
Tuition $26,918
0
4.0
My GPA
#10 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $43,798
Average Debt $24,250
Program Size 38
Upper Iowa University
4 Year
Fayette, IA
Upper Iowa University, located in Fayette, IA has 38 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $43,798.
Acceptance Rate 66%
Undergraduates 1,252 students
Tuition $28,073
0
4.0
My GPA
#11 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $42,682
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 81
Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI)
4 Year
Worcester, MA
Video Rating
Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI), located in Worcester, MA has 81 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $42,682.
Acceptance Rate 49%
Undergraduates 1,817 students
Tuition $45,590
0
4.0
My GPA
#12 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $42,682
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 30
Franklin Pierce University
4 Year
Rindge, NH
Franklin Pierce University, located in Rindge, NH has 30 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $42,682.
Acceptance Rate 80%
Undergraduates 545 students
Tuition $33,320
0
4.0
My GPA
#13 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $42,682
Average Debt $23,599
Program Size 29
University of Maine at Augusta
4 Year
Augusta, ME
University of Maine at Augusta, located in Augusta, ME has 29 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $42,682.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 419 students
Tuition $7,448
0
4.0
My GPA
#14 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $42,309
Average Debt $18,803
Program Size 328
University of Pennsylvania
4 Year
Philadelphia, PA
Video Rating
University of Pennsylvania, located in Philadelphia, PA has 328 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $42,309.
Acceptance Rate 10%
Undergraduates 7,701 students
Tuition $49,536
0
4.0
My GPA
#15 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $42,235
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 69
DeSales University
4 Year
Center Valley, PA
DeSales University, located in Center Valley, PA has 69 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $42,235.
Acceptance Rate 78%
Undergraduates 802 students
Tuition $33,350
0
4.0
My GPA
