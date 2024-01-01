Business Administration, Management and Operations

Whatever your business ambitions, a Business Administration, Management and Operations degree will provide you with the skills you need, while there are a variety of business degrees available, a Business Administration, Management and Operations major will give you a firmer idea of how different functions within a business work, making you indispensable in a work environment. Just as running and working for a business is multidisciplinary, so too is a Business Administration, Management and Operations degree. That makes it the key to understanding the wide range of goals and responsibilities across every level of a business structure. This degree could be the key to business success.

What can I do with a Business Administration, Management and Operations degree?

Whatever sector is appealing to you, you can be sure that there is a demand for employees with strong leadership skills, those that can streamline an office, money managers, and quick thinkers who can make smart decisions quickly. A Business Administration, Management and Operations degree will improve your skills and can open doors into almost any sector. Generally, Business Administration, Management and Operations grads opt for the traditional business models, such as banking and finance, HR, marketing, or consultancy. While there are plenty of majors that are unlikely to get you a job, a Business Administration, Management and Operations degree will result in you being very employable.

What to expect from a Business Administration, Management and Operations salary?

This will depend on what you specialize in, where you work, and the kind of role that you take. Management and operations specialists will require a broad range of skills, such as customer management and people skills, administration, and communication skills. However, even in the mid-range of this career direction, the salary sits at an average of $123,030, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The alternative is not to work for someone else and to start your own business. A Business Administration, Management and Operations degree will give you all of the skills that you need for a strong business launch, or to join more creative sectors in a management role. A Business Administration, Management and Operations degree will lead to an incredibly wide range of entry-level positions, making it one of the more practical degrees available today.

Business Administration, Management and Operations Careers

From a financial manager who earns an average of $121,750 per year to a Human Resources manager who can earn an average of $106,910, there is seemingly no end to the high-paying Business Administration, Management and Operations careers options. A business analyst or consultant is also a possibility, although you may need to build a reputation for business success before you can command a higher salary.

Choosing where to study Business Administration, Management and Operations

