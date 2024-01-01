Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Civil Engineering in California

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Civil Engineering programs in California. We looked at 26 programs to put our Civil Engineering rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Civil Engineering in California. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Civil Engineering is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Civil Engineering: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Civil Engineering in California. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Civil Engineering undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in California. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Civil Engineering degree in California.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Civil Engineering Majors in California

What is the best university for majoring in Civil Engineering in California?

Santa Clara University (SCU) is the best university for majoring in Civil Engineering based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Santa Clara University (SCU) earned an average of $79,473 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Civil Engineering in California?

California State University-Fresno is the cheapest university for majoring in Civil Engineering based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $6,311 to attend California State University-Fresno.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Civil Engineering in California?

University of Southern California (USC) is the most expensive university for majoring in Civil Engineering based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $50,277 to attend University of Southern California (USC).

#1 Best College for Civil Engineering
Average Salary $79,473
Average Debt $17,000
Program Size 58
Santa Clara University (SCU)
4 Year
Santa Clara, CA
Santa Clara University (SCU), located in Santa Clara, CA has 58 students majoring in Civil Engineering. On average, graduates earn $79,473.
Acceptance Rate 49%
Undergraduates 2,466 students
Tuition $45,300
#2 Best College for Civil Engineering
Average Salary $78,514
Average Debt $21,117
Program Size 70
University of Southern California (USC)
4 Year
Los Angeles, CA
University of Southern California (USC), located in Los Angeles, CA has 70 students majoring in Civil Engineering. On average, graduates earn $78,514.
Acceptance Rate 18%
Undergraduates 14,672 students
Tuition $50,277
#3 Best College for Civil Engineering
Average Salary $74,845
Average Debt $20,668
Program Size 225
San Jose State University
4 Year
San Jose, CA
San Jose State University, located in San Jose, CA has 225 students majoring in Civil Engineering. On average, graduates earn $74,845.
Acceptance Rate 55%
Undergraduates 9,128 students
Tuition $7,378
#4 Best College for Civil Engineering
Average Salary $72,667
Average Debt $20,000
Program Size 306
California Polytechnic State University-San Luis Obispo
4 Year
San Luis Obispo, CA
California Polytechnic State University-San Luis Obispo, located in San Luis Obispo, CA has 306 students majoring in Civil Engineering. On average, graduates earn $72,667.
Acceptance Rate 31%
Undergraduates 5,066 students
Tuition $9,001
#5 Best College for Civil Engineering
Average Salary $71,351
Average Debt $11,500
Program Size 179
UC Berkeley
4 Year
Berkeley, CA
UC Berkeley , located in Berkeley, CA has 179 students majoring in Civil Engineering. On average, graduates earn $71,351.
Acceptance Rate 17%
Undergraduates 11,486 students
Tuition $13,431
#6 Best College for Civil Engineering
Average Salary $71,351
Average Debt $11,500
Program Size 179
University of California-Berkeley
4 Year
Berkeley, CA
University of California-Berkeley, located in Berkeley, CA has 179 students majoring in Civil Engineering. On average, graduates earn $71,351.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 11,486 students
Tuition N/A
#7 Best College for Civil Engineering
Average Salary $71,015
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 41
University of the Pacific (UOP)
4 Year
Stockton, CA
University of the Pacific (UOP), located in Stockton, CA has 41 students majoring in Civil Engineering. On average, graduates earn $71,015.
Acceptance Rate 65%
Undergraduates 1,771 students
Tuition $42,934
#8 Best College for Civil Engineering
Average Salary $70,009
Average Debt $26,338
Program Size 38
California Baptist University (CBU)
4 Year
Riverside, CA
California Baptist University (CBU), located in Riverside, CA has 38 students majoring in Civil Engineering. On average, graduates earn $70,009.
Acceptance Rate 65%
Undergraduates 2,348 students
Tuition $30,384
#9 Best College for Civil Engineering
Average Salary $69,617
Average Debt $16,528
Program Size 122
California State University-Chico
4 Year
Chico, CA
California State University-Chico, located in Chico, CA has 122 students majoring in Civil Engineering. On average, graduates earn $69,617.
Acceptance Rate 63%
Undergraduates 4,093 students
Tuition $7,022
#10 Best College for Civil Engineering
Average Salary $69,338
Average Debt $17,881
Program Size 105
San Francisco State University
4 Year
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco State University, located in San Francisco, CA has 105 students majoring in Civil Engineering. On average, graduates earn $69,338.
Acceptance Rate 68%
Undergraduates 7,146 students
Tuition $6,476
#11 Best College for Civil Engineering
Average Salary $68,592
Average Debt $16,733
Program Size 139
University of California-Los Angeles
4 Year
Los Angeles, CA
University of California-Los Angeles, located in Los Angeles, CA has 139 students majoring in Civil Engineering. On average, graduates earn $68,592.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 13,156 students
Tuition N/A
#12 Best College for Civil Engineering
Average Salary $68,592
Average Debt $16,733
Program Size 139
UCLA
4 Year
Los Angeles, CA
UCLA, located in Los Angeles, CA has 139 students majoring in Civil Engineering. On average, graduates earn $68,592.
Acceptance Rate 17%
Undergraduates 13,156 students
Tuition $12,763
#13 Best College for Civil Engineering
Average Salary $67,995
Average Debt $21,978
Program Size 57
Loyola Marymount University (LMU)
4 Year
Los Angeles, CA
Loyola Marymount University (LMU), located in Los Angeles, CA has 57 students majoring in Civil Engineering. On average, graduates earn $67,995.
Acceptance Rate 51%
Undergraduates 2,530 students
Tuition $42,795
#14 Best College for Civil Engineering
Average Salary $67,660
Average Debt $17,000
Program Size 283
University of California-Davis (UCD)
4 Year
Davis, CA
University of California-Davis (UCD), located in Davis, CA has 283 students majoring in Civil Engineering. On average, graduates earn $67,660.
Acceptance Rate 38%
Undergraduates 9,630 students
Tuition $13,951
#15 Best College for Civil Engineering
Average Salary $67,626
Average Debt $20,670
Program Size 390
California State Polytechnic University-Pomona
4 Year
Pomona, CA
California State Polytechnic University-Pomona, located in Pomona, CA has 390 students majoring in Civil Engineering. On average, graduates earn $67,626.
Acceptance Rate 39%
Undergraduates 5,596 students
Tuition $7,016
