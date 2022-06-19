Sign Up
Bellevue University Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How long do Bellevue University tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 57 tour videos for Bellevue University, so you can expect to spend between 171 to 285 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Bellevue University and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Bellevue University tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Bellevue University tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Bellevue University in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Bellevue, NE so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Bellevue University, make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Bellevue weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Bellevue University website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Bellevue University tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Bellevue University starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Bellevue University students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Bellevue if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Bellevue University admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Bellevue University?

Below is a list of every Bellevue University building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a Bellevue University tour?

All CampusReel tours for Bellevue University include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Bellevue University students!

What is city Bellevue, NE like?

Bellevue is listed as West North Central. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Bellevue University.

Who are the tour guides for Bellevue University on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Bellevue University. Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Bellevue University tours:

Bellevue University, like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Bellevue University is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Bellevue and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Bellevue University in person.

01:19
Meet amber, a psychology student at bellevue university
Demo Account Campus
Meet Amber, a Psychology Student at Bellevue University
00:45
Persistence, perseverance, and patience at bellevue university with francky
Demo Account Campus
Persistence, Perseverance, and Patience at Bellevue University with Francky
00:23
Meet francky, a business leadership and management student at bellevue university
Demo Account Campus
Meet Francky, a Business Leadership and Management Student at Bellevue University
01:05
Meet taneia, a justice administration and crime management student at bellevue university
Demo Account Campus
Meet Taneia, a Justice Administration and Crime Management Student at Bellevue University
02:27
Meet stella, a master of science in industrial organizational psychology student at bellevue university
Demo Account
Meet Stella, a Master of Science in Industrial Organizational Psychology Student at Bellevue University
01:23
Resources and support at bellevue university with stella
Demo Account Interview
Resources and Support at Bellevue University with Stella
02:30
Networking and finding a mentor through bellevue university with stella.mp4
Demo Account Campus
Networking and Finding a Mentor Through Bellevue University with Stella.mp4
01:02
How bellevue university meets francky's expectations and needs
Demo Account Campus
How Bellevue University Meets Francky's Expectations and Needs
01:09
Why maris chose bellevue
Demo Account Campus
Why Maris chose Bellevue 
00:54
Three reasons i love bellevue with gilbert
Demo Account Campus
Three Reasons I Love Bellevue with Gilbert
