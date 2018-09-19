Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

CAMPUSREEL

Boise State University (BSU) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

How long do Boise State University (BSU) tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 41 tour videos for Boise State University (BSU), so you can expect to spend between 123 to 205 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Boise State University (BSU) and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Boise State University (BSU) tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Boise State University (BSU) tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Boise State University (BSU) in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Boise, ID so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Boise State University (BSU), make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Boise weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Boise State University (BSU) website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Boise State University (BSU) tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Boise State University (BSU) starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Boise State University (BSU) students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Boise if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Boise State University (BSU) admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Boise State University (BSU)?

Below is a list of every Boise State University (BSU) building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a Boise State University (BSU) tour?

All CampusReel tours for Boise State University (BSU) include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Boise State University (BSU) students!

What is city Boise, ID like?

Boise is listed as West South Central. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Boise State University (BSU).

Who are the tour guides for Boise State University (BSU) on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Boise State University (BSU). Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Boise State University (BSU) tours:

Boise State University (BSU), like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Boise State University (BSU) is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Boise and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Boise State University (BSU) in person.

Check out these related virtual tours:

Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now
00:30
Introduction!
Campus
What's up everyone? I'm here to show you a little bit of Boise State University, and a tiny bit about me as well. I can't wait for you to check out this video!
00:19
Detailed introduction
Campus
Check out the introduction to my campus tour - I can't wait for you guys to check it out!
00:49
Main quad - part 1
Campus
Relaxing in some blue and orange chairs, letting you know how great the quad is!
00:50
Our stadium!
Campus
Check out a little sneak peek of Albertsons Stadium, home of the Boise State Broncos football team!
00:48
Student union peek
Campus
Here’s a look at the Student Union Building, one of the most important recreational and academic buildings on campus!
00:55
Rec center
Campus
Here’s a taste of Boise State’s rec center!
01:34
School faq
Campus
Here's a few frequently asked questions about Boise State - check this out to have your questions answered!
01:12
Main quad - part 2
Campus
Boise State's quad has lots to offer - like blue and orange chairs!
01:08
Library - part 1
Academics
Here's the first floor of the Albertsons Library!
00:14
Hidden gem!
Campus
The Maker Lab is one of Boise State's best kept secrets - here's a tour of the 3D printers!
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved