How long do Boise State University (BSU) tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 41 tour videos for Boise State University (BSU), so you can expect to spend between 123 to 205 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Boise State University (BSU) and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Boise State University (BSU) tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Boise State University (BSU) tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Boise State University (BSU) in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Boise, ID so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Boise State University (BSU), make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Boise weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Boise State University (BSU) website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Boise State University (BSU) tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Boise State University (BSU) starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Boise State University (BSU) students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Boise if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Boise State University (BSU) admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Boise State University (BSU)?

Below is a list of every Boise State University (BSU) building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a Boise State University (BSU) tour?

All CampusReel tours for Boise State University (BSU) include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Boise State University (BSU) students!

What is city Boise, ID like?

Boise is listed as West South Central. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Boise State University (BSU).

Who are the tour guides for Boise State University (BSU) on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Boise State University (BSU). Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Boise State University (BSU) tours:

Boise State University (BSU), like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Boise State University (BSU) is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Boise and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Boise State University (BSU) in person.

Check out these related virtual tours: