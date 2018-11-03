Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU)
2024 BYU Dorm Tours and Info
What percent of freshman live on campus?
According to our research, 73.0% of freshman live on campus at BYU?
What type of housing does BYU provide?
The below table outlines the different housing options available at BYU, and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.
|Available
|Percent living in Accommodation
|Co-ed Dorms
|true
|-
|Women's Dorms
|true
|-
|Men's Dorms
|true
|-
|Sorority Housing
|true
|-
|Fraternity Housing
|true
|-
|Single-student Apartments
|true
|-
|Married Student Apartments
|true
|-
|Special Houses for Disable Students
|true
|-
|Special Houses for International Students
|true
|-
|Cooperative Houses
|true
|-
|Other Housing Type
|true
|-
What are the dorms like at Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU)?
You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU) dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU), and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU) feel like home!
- Franklin S. Harris Fine Arts Center (HFAC) Dorm at Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU)
- Heritage Halls Building 26 Dorm at Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU)
- N. Eldon Tanner Building (TNRB) Dorm at Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU)
- Helaman Halls Dorm at Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU)
- Cougareat Food Court Dorm at Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU)
- Helaman Halls and Cannon Center Dorm at Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU)
- Joseph Smith Bldg Dorm at Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU)
- Helaman Halls Parking Dorm at Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU)
- 1565 N University Ave Dorm at Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU)
- Department of Mechanical Engineering Dorm at Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU)
- Brigham Young University Dorm at Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU)
- BYU Store Dorm at Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU)
- Jesse Knight Building (JKB) Dorm at Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU)
- Marriott Center Dorm at Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU)
- BYU Bowling & Games Center Dorm at Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU)
- Crabtree Technology Building Dorm at Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU)
- David John Hall Dorm at Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU)
- Helaman Recreation Area Dorm at Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU)
- Brigham Square Dorm at Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU)
- Centennial Carillon Tower (BYU Bell Tower) Dorm at Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU)
- Gordon B. Hinckley Alumni and Visitors Center Dorm at Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU)
- BYU Helaman Creamery Dorm at Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU)
- Statue of Brigham Young On BYU Campus Dorm at Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU)
- Harold B. Lee Library Dorm at Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU)
- Eyring Science Center Dorm at Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU)
- Ernest L. Wilkinson Student Center Dorm at Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU)
- Richards Building BYU Dorm at Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU)
What are the dimensions of Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU) dorm rooms?
The Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU) dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU) on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU) likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.
Check out these related virtual tours:
- Check out these related dorm tours The University of Texas at Austin (UT)
- Check out these related dorm tours University of Florida (UF)
- Check out these related dorm tours UCLA
- Check out these related dorm tours Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus
- Check out these related dorm tours University of Southern California (USC)
- Check out these related dorm tours Harvard University
- Check out these related dorm tours Boston University (BU)
- Check out these related dorm tours UC Berkeley
- Check out these related dorm tours New York University (NYU)