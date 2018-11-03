Sign Up
For schools
Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU)

2024 BYU Dorm Tours and Info

What percent of freshman live on campus?

According to our research, 73.0% of freshman live on campus at BYU?

What type of housing does BYU provide?

The below table outlines the different housing options available at BYU, and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.

Available Percent living in Accommodation
Co-ed Dorms true -
Women's Dorms true -
Men's Dorms true -
Sorority Housing true -
Fraternity Housing true -
Single-student Apartments true -
Married Student Apartments true -
Special Houses for Disable Students true -
Special Houses for International Students true -
Cooperative Houses true -
Other Housing Type true -

What are the dorms like at Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU)?

You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU) dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU), and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU) feel like home!

What are the dimensions of Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU) dorm rooms?

The Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU) dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU) on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU) likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.

All Dorms Reviews

02:19
Campus tour sign off and advice
Dorms
I hope this tour has been as fun for you as it has for me! If BYU seams like the right fit for you, don't hesitate to apply!
03:23
College dorm tour part 1 | heritage halls byu
Meg Takara Dorms
I'm excited to give you an in-depth tour of Brigham Young University--Provo's Heritage Hall dormitories! I will be away from Sep 2019-March 2021, and will be unable to answer any questions in the comments during that time.
03:39
A freshman dorm: comfy and cozy
Dorms
Helaman Halls one of the best places for Freshman to live on campus! It's fun, social, and just a short walk to the heart of campus! Tour Kat's room, which is the Resident Assistant Dorm in her hall, which is similar to the other's, just minus the roommate!
02:06
Start off the day in david john hall
Dorms
Housing at BYU is very unique compared to other campuses because it is not co-ed! Learn a little bit about David John Hall, a building in Helaman Halls, as Kat starts her day, hitting the vending machines!
05:41
Touring an off-campus apartment
Hannah Christensen Dorms
Are you considering off-campus housing? See how I do it! My roommates and I have worked hard to organize our stuff and SAVE SPACE as much as possible. Learning how to save space (wherever you end up living) can mean the difference between passing that midterm or flopping in the dirt.
01:26
The freshman quad!
Dorms
The Helaman Quad is the best place to relax outside when it's sunny. The Grass fields are covered with people on nice afternoons, with groups playing sports, studying, napping, and sunbathing. The trees dawn hammocks and basketball courts house rowdy students, making this a sweet hang-out space for freshman in Helaman Halls!
04:53
College dorm tour part 2 | heritage halls byu
Meg Takara Dorms
Welcome to Heritage Halls Tour, part 2! In this video I show you the rest of the dorm, not just the individual bedrooms. The Dorm comes furnished with beds, couches, and basic kitchen appliances, along with cleaning tools like vacuums, mops, and brooms.

