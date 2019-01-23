Sign Up
Case Western Reserve University (CWRU)

2024 Case Dorm Tours and Info

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

What percent of freshman live on campus?

According to our research, 97.0% of freshman live on campus at Case?

What type of housing does Case provide?

The below table outlines the different housing options available at Case, and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.

Available Percent living in Accommodation
Co-ed Dorms true 57.0
Women's Dorms true -
Men's Dorms true -
Sorority Housing true 5.0
Fraternity Housing true 9.0
Single-student Apartments true 28.0
Married Student Apartments true -
Special Houses for Disable Students true -
Special Houses for International Students true -
Cooperative Houses true -
Other Housing Type true 1.0

What are the dorms like at Case Western Reserve University (CWRU)?

You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, Case Western Reserve University (CWRU) dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of Case Western Reserve University (CWRU), and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make Case Western Reserve University (CWRU) feel like home!

What are the dimensions of Case Western Reserve University (CWRU) dorm rooms?

The Case Western Reserve University (CWRU) dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of Case Western Reserve University (CWRU) on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and Case Western Reserve University (CWRU) likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.

All Dorms Reviews

11:26
Daily life montage + things to know for college
Joanne Tan Dorms
Here a show a small montage of my daily life and also talk about dorm room essentials and the meal plan at CWRU.
05:31
Checking out shaun's dorm
Ariel Bernhard Dorms
Shaun shows us his dorm in STJ and talks about the different amenities different dorms have for different years.
13:18
Housing at case
Ariel Bernhard Dorms
Shaun, who is working in housing, and I explain housing at CWRU for each year.
05:57
Joanne takes you around her apartment!
Dorms
As I have mentioned before, I live off campus so here's a little tour of my place!
03:36
Check out a freshmen dorm room in norton!
Dorms
This is a dorm room in Norton! For freshmen, there are two different styles of dorms, traditional and quad. In a quad, the rooms will all be in a circle, 4 circles per floor, and common rooms in between 2 circle of rooms. The rooms in the quad style are a little bit more narrow than the one I show you since Norton is a traditional hallway styled dorm! I also go through my top 3 essentials for a college dorm room.

