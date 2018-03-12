Sign Up
Claremont McKenna College (CMC) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

When is the best time to visit Claremont McKenna College (CMC)?

Visiting Claremont McKenna College (CMC) depends on a number of factors, including the season, your schedule, and a lot of uncontrollable variables. We recommend you visit Claremont McKenna College (CMC) twice if you’re serious about enrolling – at least one visit should be when students are on campus and school is in session. Be sure to take note of the town of Claremont as well. Remember that Claremont is also catering to 1325 students, so think critically about whether the community would feel too big or too small for your personal liking.

Where do families stay when they visit Claremont McKenna College (CMC)?

The Claremont McKenna College (CMC) admissions office likely has a list of accommodations they recommend. In addition to that list, consult the CampusReel VR feature to explore hotels nearby in Claremont.

What do families do in Claremont when they visit Claremont McKenna College (CMC)?

It depends but there are a variety of activities and things to do in and around Claremont. We recommend using the virtual immersion tab on CampusReel to take a tour at Claremont McKenna College (CMC) and see for yourself how the student make use of Claremont.

What buildings should I look at when I visit Claremont McKenna College (CMC)?

For your convenience, below is a list of all buildings that you can visit from CampusReel. We encourage you to compare you experience of the buildings on CampusReel with your in-person visit if you decide to take one.

00:40
Welcome to claremont mckenna college!!!!
Campus
Hi everyone! My name is Erin and I'm super excited to take you all on a tour of the amazing campus of CMC! Let's get started!!! !here_should_be_iframe! <iframe src="https://www.google.com/maps/embed/v1/streetview?key=AIzaSyDdyNxaQBOZo1XeMHjcotBK0uAFJa0VL0M&location=34.10159720689759,-117.70974773074147&heading=270&pitch=0&fov=35" width="600" height="450" frameborder="0" style="border:0" allowfullscreen></iframe> !here_should_be_latitude! 34.10159720689759 !here_should_be_longitude! -117.70974773074147
02:35
The claremont colleges-- a consortium-- from the top of kravis admissions building!
My favorite view out of all the 5Cs, the top of Kravis! From here you can see basically all of the Claremont Colleges: CMC, Scripps, Pomona, Pitzer, and Harvey Mudd. All the schools share a lot of resources (and dining halls, yum) that everyone can use!
01:00
Welcome to bauer! what does the average classroom look like?
Academics
Here's a good look at the average class size at CMC! This building is used for a lot of different types of classes, but most notably, economics and related fields. Our average class size is about 18-20 students, or 30-50 for large intro classes!
01:03
This is our biggest lecture hall! still smaller than other classes and big colleges...
Academics
Check out Pickford Auditorium, our biggest lecture hall! Most classes aren't held in here since class sizes are so small, but you will more than likely spend a little time in here!
01:09
A hidden gem: the bauer reading room! shhhhhhh
Academics
The Bauer Reading Room is one of the best places to get quiet studying done at CMC! There's two stories to sit and do your work, but if you make even a little peep-- a sneeze, cough, or loud breathe, you'll get stared down. It's still a great place to work!
01:00
Play some intramural sports and go to wedding party on parents field!
Campus
Take a quick look at Parents Field & Green Beach, some hotspots to hang out and play sports with friends on campus! Plus, hear about our Wedding Party tradition of the "marrying off" of our mascots!
00:33
Welcome to the honnold-mudd library! come get your study on!
Campus
The Honnold-Mudd Library is the third largest private library on the west coast, and has about 4 different floors on each side of it. The higher up you go, the quieter it gets! There's private study rooms, cubicles, massive laptop displays, you name it. I love coming here during finals when it's open 24/7!
02:17
Honnold-mudd library tech floor (aka the spaceship floor)
Campus
The second floor of Honnold is dedicated to a lot of technology. You'll see big screens on the walls that can display your laptop screen for study groups, and there are a lot of places on this floor to work with your groups. It's personally my favorite place in the library!
00:40
Meet my friend thoma, and see how cmc students really act!
Meet my friend Thomas! This is a super short clip, but it's a very accurate depiction of how a lot of supportive students act here on campus & how they love to be happy and have a good time!
02:47
What does a typical cmc dorm look like??
Dorms
Welcome to Crown Hall! Crown is a mid quad residence hall (where I live!) and is an amazing place to live. It's personally my favorite dorm building on campus. Check it out!
