CAMPUSREEL

Claremont McKenna College (CMC) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How long do Claremont McKenna College (CMC) tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 38 tour videos for Claremont McKenna College (CMC), so you can expect to spend between 114 to 190 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Claremont McKenna College (CMC) and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Claremont McKenna College (CMC) tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Claremont McKenna College (CMC) tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Claremont McKenna College (CMC) in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Claremont, CA so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Claremont McKenna College (CMC), make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Claremont weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Claremont McKenna College (CMC) website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Claremont McKenna College (CMC) tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Claremont McKenna College (CMC) starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Claremont McKenna College (CMC) students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Claremont if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Claremont McKenna College (CMC) admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Claremont McKenna College (CMC)?

Below is a list of every Claremont McKenna College (CMC) building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a Claremont McKenna College (CMC) tour?

All CampusReel tours for Claremont McKenna College (CMC) include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Claremont McKenna College (CMC) students!

What is city Claremont, CA like?

Claremont is listed as Mountain. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Claremont McKenna College (CMC).

Who are the tour guides for Claremont McKenna College (CMC) on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Claremont McKenna College (CMC). Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Claremont McKenna College (CMC) tours:

Claremont McKenna College (CMC), like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Claremont McKenna College (CMC) is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Claremont and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Claremont McKenna College (CMC) in person.

00:40
Welcome to claremont mckenna college!!!!
Campus
Hi everyone! My name is Erin and I'm super excited to take you all on a tour of the amazing campus of CMC! Let's get started!!! !here_should_be_iframe! <iframe src="https://www.google.com/maps/embed/v1/streetview?key=AIzaSyDdyNxaQBOZo1XeMHjcotBK0uAFJa0VL0M&location=34.10159720689759,-117.70974773074147&heading=270&pitch=0&fov=35" width="600" height="450" frameborder="0" style="border:0" allowfullscreen></iframe> !here_should_be_latitude! 34.10159720689759 !here_should_be_longitude! -117.70974773074147
02:35
The claremont colleges-- a consortium-- from the top of kravis admissions building!
My favorite view out of all the 5Cs, the top of Kravis! From here you can see basically all of the Claremont Colleges: CMC, Scripps, Pomona, Pitzer, and Harvey Mudd. All the schools share a lot of resources (and dining halls, yum) that everyone can use!
01:00
Welcome to bauer! what does the average classroom look like?
Academics
Here's a good look at the average class size at CMC! This building is used for a lot of different types of classes, but most notably, economics and related fields. Our average class size is about 18-20 students, or 30-50 for large intro classes!
01:03
This is our biggest lecture hall! still smaller than other classes and big colleges...
Academics
Check out Pickford Auditorium, our biggest lecture hall! Most classes aren't held in here since class sizes are so small, but you will more than likely spend a little time in here!
01:09
A hidden gem: the bauer reading room! shhhhhhh
Academics
The Bauer Reading Room is one of the best places to get quiet studying done at CMC! There's two stories to sit and do your work, but if you make even a little peep-- a sneeze, cough, or loud breathe, you'll get stared down. It's still a great place to work!
01:00
Play some intramural sports and go to wedding party on parents field!
Campus
Take a quick look at Parents Field & Green Beach, some hotspots to hang out and play sports with friends on campus! Plus, hear about our Wedding Party tradition of the "marrying off" of our mascots!
00:33
Welcome to the honnold-mudd library! come get your study on!
Campus
The Honnold-Mudd Library is the third largest private library on the west coast, and has about 4 different floors on each side of it. The higher up you go, the quieter it gets! There's private study rooms, cubicles, massive laptop displays, you name it. I love coming here during finals when it's open 24/7!
02:17
Honnold-mudd library tech floor (aka the spaceship floor)
Campus
The second floor of Honnold is dedicated to a lot of technology. You'll see big screens on the walls that can display your laptop screen for study groups, and there are a lot of places on this floor to work with your groups. It's personally my favorite place in the library!
00:40
Meet my friend thoma, and see how cmc students really act!
Meet my friend Thomas! This is a super short clip, but it's a very accurate depiction of how a lot of supportive students act here on campus & how they love to be happy and have a good time!
02:47
What does a typical cmc dorm look like??
Dorms
Welcome to Crown Hall! Crown is a mid quad residence hall (where I live!) and is an amazing place to live. It's personally my favorite dorm building on campus. Check it out!
