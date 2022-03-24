Sign Up
College of Southern Nevada Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How effective are College of Southern Nevada virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. College of Southern Nevada is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of College of Southern Nevada virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the College of Southern Nevada vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the College of Southern Nevada campus by taking you around Las Vegas. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a College of Southern Nevada virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit College of Southern Nevada in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of College of Southern Nevada is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the College of Southern Nevada people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting College of Southern Nevada and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting College of Southern Nevada in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at College of Southern Nevada?

For your convenience, below is a list of College of Southern Nevada places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a College of Southern Nevada virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring College of Southern Nevada on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting College of Southern Nevada in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the College of Southern Nevada virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a College of Southern Nevada virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a College of Southern Nevada virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting College of Southern Nevada in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour College of Southern Nevada. Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience College of Southern Nevada and Las Vegas during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

02:15
Words of wisdom from csn professor alan balboni
Demo Account Campus
Words of Wisdom from CSN Professor Alan Balboni  
00:40
Finding my way at csn, with andrew gobran, csn alumnus
Demo Account Campus
Finding My Way at CSN, with Andrew Gobran, CSN Alumnus
02:41
Why "community" is so important at a community college like csn, with dr. chris chairsell
Demo Account Campus
Why "Community" is so important at a Community College like CSN, with Dr. Chris Chairsell 
03:04
How csn made college accessible, affordable, and possible for me, with dr. shellie keller
Demo Account Campus
How CSN Made College Accessible, Affordable, and Possible for me, with Dr. Shellie Keller
02:26
How csn helped me launch my career in real estate, with katherine acosta, csn alumna
Demo Account Campus
How CSN Helped Me Launch my Career in Real Estate, with Katherine Acosta, CSN Alumna 
02:58
Watching the csn story unfold with ruell fiant, former vp of finance & administration
Demo Account Campus
Watching the CSN Story Unfold with Ruell Fiant, Former VP of Finance & Administration 
01:06
How csn supports students with student body president, zachary johnigan
Demo Account Campus
How CSN Supports students with Student Body President, Zachary Johnigan
00:53
Cocoa and canvases - campus life event at csn
Demo Account Campus
Cocoa and Canvases - Campus Life event at CSN
00:51
Check out csn's multicultural center
Demo Account Campus
Check out CSN's Multicultural Center
01:44
Visit the coyote cupboard and closet with astrud
Demo Account Campus
Visit the Coyote Cupboard and Closet with Astrud
