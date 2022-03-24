Sign Up
College of Southern Nevada Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How long do College of Southern Nevada tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 19 tour videos for College of Southern Nevada, so you can expect to spend between 57 to 95 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of College of Southern Nevada and stay informed on campus life.

Where do College of Southern Nevada tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your College of Southern Nevada tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring College of Southern Nevada in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Las Vegas, NV so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at College of Southern Nevada, make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Las Vegas weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The College of Southern Nevada website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do College of Southern Nevada tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of College of Southern Nevada starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because College of Southern Nevada students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Las Vegas if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the College of Southern Nevada admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at College of Southern Nevada?

Below is a list of every College of Southern Nevada building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a College of Southern Nevada tour?

All CampusReel tours for College of Southern Nevada include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see College of Southern Nevada students!

What is city Las Vegas, NV like?

Las Vegas is listed as Unknown. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at College of Southern Nevada.

Who are the tour guides for College of Southern Nevada on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at College of Southern Nevada. Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of College of Southern Nevada tours:

College of Southern Nevada, like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if College of Southern Nevada is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Las Vegas and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting College of Southern Nevada in person.

02:15
Words of wisdom from csn professor alan balboni
Demo Account Campus
Words of Wisdom from CSN Professor Alan Balboni  
00:40
Finding my way at csn, with andrew gobran, csn alumnus
Demo Account Campus
Finding My Way at CSN, with Andrew Gobran, CSN Alumnus
02:41
Why "community" is so important at a community college like csn, with dr. chris chairsell
Demo Account Campus
Why "Community" is so important at a Community College like CSN, with Dr. Chris Chairsell 
03:04
How csn made college accessible, affordable, and possible for me, with dr. shellie keller
Demo Account Campus
How CSN Made College Accessible, Affordable, and Possible for me, with Dr. Shellie Keller
02:26
How csn helped me launch my career in real estate, with katherine acosta, csn alumna
Demo Account Campus
How CSN Helped Me Launch my Career in Real Estate, with Katherine Acosta, CSN Alumna 
02:58
Watching the csn story unfold with ruell fiant, former vp of finance & administration
Demo Account Campus
Watching the CSN Story Unfold with Ruell Fiant, Former VP of Finance & Administration 
01:06
How csn supports students with student body president, zachary johnigan
Demo Account Campus
How CSN Supports students with Student Body President, Zachary Johnigan
00:53
Cocoa and canvases - campus life event at csn
Demo Account Campus
Cocoa and Canvases - Campus Life event at CSN
00:51
Check out csn's multicultural center
Demo Account Campus
Check out CSN's Multicultural Center
01:44
Visit the coyote cupboard and closet with astrud
Demo Account Campus
Visit the Coyote Cupboard and Closet with Astrud
