What percent of freshman live on campus?

According to our research, % of freshman live on campus at Staten Island?

What type of housing does Staten Island provide?

The below table outlines the different housing options available at Staten Island, and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.

Available Percent living in Accommodation Co-ed Dorms true - Women's Dorms true - Men's Dorms true - Sorority Housing true - Fraternity Housing true - Single-student Apartments true 100.0 Married Student Apartments true - Special Houses for Disable Students true - Special Houses for International Students true - Cooperative Houses true - Other Housing Type true -

What are the dorms like at College of Staten Island CUNY?

You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, College of Staten Island CUNY dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of College of Staten Island CUNY, and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make College of Staten Island CUNY feel like home!

What are the dimensions of College of Staten Island CUNY dorm rooms?

The College of Staten Island CUNY dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of College of Staten Island CUNY on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and College of Staten Island CUNY likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.

Check out these related virtual tours: