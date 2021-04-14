Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte (JWU)
2024 Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte (JWU) Dorm Tours and Info
What percent of freshman live on campus?
According to our research, 83.0% of freshman live on campus at Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte (JWU)?
What type of housing does Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte (JWU) provide?
The below table outlines the different housing options available at Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte (JWU), and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.
|Available
|Percent living in Accommodation
|Co-ed Dorms
|true
|-
|Women's Dorms
|true
|-
|Men's Dorms
|true
|-
|Sorority Housing
|true
|-
|Fraternity Housing
|true
|-
|Single-student Apartments
|true
|-
|Married Student Apartments
|true
|-
|Special Houses for Disable Students
|true
|-
|Special Houses for International Students
|true
|-
|Cooperative Houses
|true
|-
|Other Housing Type
|true
|-
What are the dorms like at Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte (JWU)?
You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte (JWU) dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte (JWU), and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte (JWU) feel like home!
- Johnson and Wales Way Dorm at Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte (JWU)
- 801 W Trade St Dorm at Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte (JWU)
- 215 S Cedar St Dorm at Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte (JWU)
- Johnson & Wales University- Charlotte Campus Dorm at Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte (JWU)
What are the dimensions of Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte (JWU) dorm rooms?
The Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte (JWU) dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte (JWU) on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte (JWU) likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.
