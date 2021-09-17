Sign Up
Keck Graduate Institute (KGI) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How long do Keck Graduate Institute (KGI) tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 91 tour videos for Keck Graduate Institute (KGI), so you can expect to spend between 273 to 455 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Keck Graduate Institute (KGI) and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Keck Graduate Institute (KGI) tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Keck Graduate Institute (KGI) tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Keck Graduate Institute (KGI) in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Claremont, CA so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Keck Graduate Institute (KGI), make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Claremont weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Keck Graduate Institute (KGI) website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Keck Graduate Institute (KGI) tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Keck Graduate Institute (KGI) starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Keck Graduate Institute (KGI) students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Claremont if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Keck Graduate Institute (KGI) admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Keck Graduate Institute (KGI)?

Below is a list of every Keck Graduate Institute (KGI) building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a Keck Graduate Institute (KGI) tour?

All CampusReel tours for Keck Graduate Institute (KGI) include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Keck Graduate Institute (KGI) students!

What is city Claremont, CA like?

Claremont is listed as Unknown. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Keck Graduate Institute (KGI).

Who are the tour guides for Keck Graduate Institute (KGI) on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Keck Graduate Institute (KGI). Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Keck Graduate Institute (KGI) tours:

Keck Graduate Institute (KGI), like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Keck Graduate Institute (KGI) is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Claremont and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Keck Graduate Institute (KGI) in person.

05:19
Research in the aran lab
Lauren Porta Academics
KGI Associate Professor Dr. Kiana Aran and her team discuss the research being conducted in the Aran Lab.
03:08
Making an impact in the community: pharmd student jemal hussein
Lauren Porta Academics
PharmD student Jemal Hussein gives back to the community through his community service organization.
00:51
Kgi activities fair
Demo Account
KGI's 2021 Activities Fair was a hit! KGI clubs came out to showcase what they have to offer students as they return to campus.
02:58
Serving my community and preparing for my career through kgi's mscm program
Demo Account Academics
Meet Adriana Briones-Cordova. Adriana is a local resident who is pursuing medicine to better the lives of her family and those who are underserved in her community. Hear about her journey to becoming part of KGI's inaugural MSCM cohort.
01:42
Fresh check day at kgi
Demo Account
For National Stress Awareness Day, KGI hosted Fresh Check Day, an event to raise awareness of mental health promotion and suicide prevention. Students participated in creating stress-relieving crafts, raffles, and learning about stress-reducing exercises.
01:55
Applying to the ms in human genetics and genomic data analytics program at kgi with rhea
Demo Account Interview
Applying to the MS in Human Genetics and Genomic Data Analytics Program at KGI with Rhea
02:03
My internship experience through kgi with rhea
Demo Account Interview
My Internship Experience Through KGI with Rhea
02:14
Getting involved at kgi with rhea
Demo Account
Getting Involved at KGI with Rhea 
02:00
Meet rhea, an ms in human genetics and genomic data analytics (msgda) student at kgi
Demo Account Interview
Meet Rhea, an MS in Human Genetics and Genomic Data Analytics (MSGDA) Student at KGI
02:13
Meet michelle, a first-year pharmd student at kgi
Demo Account Academics
Meet Michelle, a First-Year PharmD Student at KGI
