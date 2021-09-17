Sign Up
Keck Graduate Institute (KGI) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How effective are Keck Graduate Institute (KGI) virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. Keck Graduate Institute (KGI) is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of Keck Graduate Institute (KGI) virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the Keck Graduate Institute (KGI) vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the Keck Graduate Institute (KGI) campus by taking you around Claremont. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a Keck Graduate Institute (KGI) virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit Keck Graduate Institute (KGI) in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of Keck Graduate Institute (KGI) is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the Keck Graduate Institute (KGI) people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting Keck Graduate Institute (KGI) and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting Keck Graduate Institute (KGI) in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at Keck Graduate Institute (KGI)?

For your convenience, below is a list of Keck Graduate Institute (KGI) places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a Keck Graduate Institute (KGI) virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring Keck Graduate Institute (KGI) on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting Keck Graduate Institute (KGI) in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the Keck Graduate Institute (KGI) virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a Keck Graduate Institute (KGI) virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a Keck Graduate Institute (KGI) virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting Keck Graduate Institute (KGI) in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour Keck Graduate Institute (KGI). Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience Keck Graduate Institute (KGI) and Claremont during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

Research in the aran lab
Lauren Porta Academics
KGI Associate Professor Dr. Kiana Aran and her team discuss the research being conducted in the Aran Lab.
Making an impact in the community: pharmd student jemal hussein
Lauren Porta Academics
PharmD student Jemal Hussein gives back to the community through his community service organization.
Kgi activities fair
Demo Account
KGI's 2021 Activities Fair was a hit! KGI clubs came out to showcase what they have to offer students as they return to campus.
Serving my community and preparing for my career through kgi's mscm program
Demo Account Academics
Meet Adriana Briones-Cordova. Adriana is a local resident who is pursuing medicine to better the lives of her family and those who are underserved in her community. Hear about her journey to becoming part of KGI's inaugural MSCM cohort.
Fresh check day at kgi
Demo Account
For National Stress Awareness Day, KGI hosted Fresh Check Day, an event to raise awareness of mental health promotion and suicide prevention. Students participated in creating stress-relieving crafts, raffles, and learning about stress-reducing exercises.
Applying to the ms in human genetics and genomic data analytics program at kgi with rhea
Demo Account Interview
Applying to the MS in Human Genetics and Genomic Data Analytics Program at KGI with Rhea
My internship experience through kgi with rhea
Demo Account Interview
My Internship Experience Through KGI with Rhea
Getting involved at kgi with rhea
Demo Account
Getting Involved at KGI with Rhea 
Meet rhea, an ms in human genetics and genomic data analytics (msgda) student at kgi
Demo Account Interview
Meet Rhea, an MS in Human Genetics and Genomic Data Analytics (MSGDA) Student at KGI
Meet michelle, a first-year pharmd student at kgi
Demo Account Academics
Meet Michelle, a First-Year PharmD Student at KGI
