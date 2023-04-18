CAMPUSREEL
How effective are North Dakota State University-Main Campus virtual tours?
It depends how you use them. North Dakota State University-Main Campus is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of North Dakota State University-Main Campus virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the North Dakota State University-Main Campus vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the North Dakota State University-Main Campus campus by taking you around Fargo. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.
Can a North Dakota State University-Main Campus virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?
If you cannot visit North Dakota State University-Main Campus in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of North Dakota State University-Main Campus is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the North Dakota State University-Main Campus people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting North Dakota State University-Main Campus and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting North Dakota State University-Main Campus in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.
What places can I virtually tour at North Dakota State University-Main Campus?
For your convenience, below is a list of North Dakota State University-Main Campus places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.
- Mathew Living Learning Center West at North Dakota State University-Main Campus
- West Dining Center at North Dakota State University-Main Campus
What are the downsides of a North Dakota State University-Main Campus virtual tour?
The downside of virtually touring North Dakota State University-Main Campus on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting North Dakota State University-Main Campus in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the North Dakota State University-Main Campus virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.
What are the benefits of a North Dakota State University-Main Campus virtual tour?
The most obvious benefit of a North Dakota State University-Main Campus virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting North Dakota State University-Main Campus in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour North Dakota State University-Main Campus. Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience North Dakota State University-Main Campus and Fargo during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.
“The Math Emporium holds students accountable for their work, and it allows students to get immediate help from knowledgeable teacher assistants,” said Alexis Faller, a freshman biological sciences major from Maple Grove, Minnesota.
“It has helped me understand the concepts we are learning in class on a deeper level,” Faller said. “That’s helped me do well on the tests, and I now feel more prepared going into a higher-level math course next semester.”
For more on the math emporium and other student resources at NDSU, visit ndsu.edu/view/cat/campus-resources.
A key component of the center’s work is assisting students in one-on-one sessions. There also are learning opportunities such as writing courses, workshops, grant-writing guidance, services for distance students and a variety of resources for writers and writing instructors.
The Center for Writers is located in the lower level of the Main Library in room 16.
More information on the Center for Writers can be found online.
https://www.ndsu.edu/cfwriters/
#ndsu #university #college
Students like NDSU freshman Maxwell Marks swear by the program.
“ACE has been a big part of my success in school,” said Marks, an agricultural and biosystems engineering major from Olivia, Minnesota. “ACE has helped me to get through classes and steered me in the right direction.”
At ACE, students can build an academic network with other students who are interested in the same courses, increase their confidence and get the help they need to review the key concepts of a course.
For more on ACE tutoring and other student resources at NDSU, visit ndsu.edu/view/cat/campus-resources.
Students in counseling can explore any concerns that hinder their personal and academic well-being. Several support areas are offered to fit a student’s individual needs, including crisis intervention, personal or group counseling, academic counseling, stress and depression assessments, self-development workshops and connections with off-campus referral resources.
Managing one’s emotional well-being is pivotal for student success and students are encouraged to utilize this resource. More information about the Counseling Center can be found online.
https://www.ndsu.edu/counseling/
#ndsu #college #university
The program is a federal grant-funded program for undergraduate income-eligible students, first-generation students and students with disabilities. TRIO offers a variety of programs to help these students succeed.
“TRIO SSS takes a proactive and holistic approach to student success,” said Scott Norenberg, TRIO programs assistant director and director of Student Support Services. “We offer academic, financial and personal support. Whether it's through individualized tutoring, peer mentoring, career exploration, graduate school preparation, grant aid or enhanced advising from one of our Education Specialists, TRIO SSS seeks to eliminate issues before they appear.”
Find out more about TRIO Student Support Services and other NDSU student resources online.
https://www.ndsu.edu/triosss/
https://www.ndsu.edu/apply
https://www.ndsu.edu/visit
#ndsu #college #university
The clinic provides preventative, acute and chronic care to enrolled and eligible students. Examples of these services include, but are not limited to, cold and flu treatment, mental health management and sexual health screening. Additional services include a dietitian, medical laboratory, pharmacy and X-ray.
“Student Health Service offers a broad array of services to help support the health needs of our diverse student population with individualized care in an environment of confidentiality, compassion, respect and openness to each person’s story,” said director Patricia Dirk. “Our resources ensure students are well and able to be successful in their academic careers.”
Find out more about Student Health Services and other NDSU student resources online.
https://www.ndsu.edu/studenthealthservice/
https://www.ndsu.edu/apply
https://www.ndsu.edu/visit
#ndsu #college #university
Academic advising and career coaching teams meet with students to prepare them for success within their selected majors, exploratory areas and job search strategies while helping them find opportunities that will develop or complement their skills.
Connecting with employers is crucial for career exploration and can often lead to an internship, co-op or full-time employment opportunity. The Career and Advising Center offers various opportunities for students to network with employers across industries, including large-scale career fairs and smaller tabling events. Students can make an appointment or drop in to receive center services.
For more on the Career and Advising Center and other student resources at NDSU, visit www.ndsu.edu/news/view/cat/campus-resources/.
“The Wellness Center provides an opportunity for students to connect with others outside the classroom in a different environment on campus,” said Theresa Rein, a senior elementary education/human development and family science major from Moorhead, Minnesota. “I utilize all its elements as often as I can because of the friendly staff, the wide variety of activities and the overall atmosphere.”
Located on campus, you can strength train, participate in group fitness classes, rock climb, swim or relax in the hot tub next to an indoor fire pit.
“The Wellness Center strives to be an inclusive environment for all NDSU students by creating programs, events and services that attract students from all interest levels and abilities,” said Jobey Lichtblau, Wellness Center director.
For more on the Wellness Center and other student resources at NDSU, www.ndsu.edu/news/view/cat/campus-resources/.
Veterans Educational Training offers a host of free services, like helping vets choose a career path, providing training to refresh academic skills or examining options to pay for school.
The Veteran Alliance Organization, known as VALOR, is an active group of faculty, staff and students whose aim is to improve the campus climate for veterans, active-duty service members, reservists and members of the National Guard.
“Agencies like VET and VALOR are important to our military and veteran students,” said Jim Stoddard, Veterans Educational Training assistant director. “As staff and faculty, we’re familiar with the structure of NDSU and can work on enhancements to services on behalf of veterans so that they can more fully focus on their studies and other responsibilities.”
For more on VALOR and other student resources at NDSU, visit https://www.ndsu.edu/news/view/cat/campus-resources/.