How long do North Dakota State University-Main Campus tours last?
CampusReel hosts a total of about 217 tour videos for North Dakota State University-Main Campus, so you can expect to spend between 651 to 1085 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of North Dakota State University-Main Campus and stay informed on campus life.
Where do North Dakota State University-Main Campus tours start?
On CampusReel, you can start your North Dakota State University-Main Campus tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring North Dakota State University-Main Campus in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Fargo, ND so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at North Dakota State University-Main Campus, make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Fargo weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The North Dakota State University-Main Campus website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.
When do North Dakota State University-Main Campus tours start?
Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of North Dakota State University-Main Campus starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because North Dakota State University-Main Campus students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Fargo if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the North Dakota State University-Main Campus admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.
What are the best landmarks and locations at North Dakota State University-Main Campus?
Below is a list of every North Dakota State University-Main Campus building that has a tour on CampusReel.
- Mathew Living Learning Center West at North Dakota State University-Main Campus
- West Dining Center at North Dakota State University-Main Campus
What will I see on a North Dakota State University-Main Campus tour?
All CampusReel tours for North Dakota State University-Main Campus include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see North Dakota State University-Main Campus students!
What is city Fargo, ND like?
Fargo is listed as West North Central. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at North Dakota State University-Main Campus.
Who are the tour guides for North Dakota State University-Main Campus on CampusReel?
Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at North Dakota State University-Main Campus. Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.
Summary and Overview of North Dakota State University-Main Campus tours:
North Dakota State University-Main Campus, like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if North Dakota State University-Main Campus is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Fargo and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting North Dakota State University-Main Campus in person.
“The Math Emporium holds students accountable for their work, and it allows students to get immediate help from knowledgeable teacher assistants,” said Alexis Faller, a freshman biological sciences major from Maple Grove, Minnesota.
“It has helped me understand the concepts we are learning in class on a deeper level,” Faller said. “That’s helped me do well on the tests, and I now feel more prepared going into a higher-level math course next semester.”
For more on the math emporium and other student resources at NDSU, visit ndsu.edu/view/cat/campus-resources.
A key component of the center’s work is assisting students in one-on-one sessions. There also are learning opportunities such as writing courses, workshops, grant-writing guidance, services for distance students and a variety of resources for writers and writing instructors.
The Center for Writers is located in the lower level of the Main Library in room 16.
More information on the Center for Writers can be found online.
https://www.ndsu.edu/cfwriters/
#ndsu #university #college
Students like NDSU freshman Maxwell Marks swear by the program.
“ACE has been a big part of my success in school,” said Marks, an agricultural and biosystems engineering major from Olivia, Minnesota. “ACE has helped me to get through classes and steered me in the right direction.”
At ACE, students can build an academic network with other students who are interested in the same courses, increase their confidence and get the help they need to review the key concepts of a course.
For more on ACE tutoring and other student resources at NDSU, visit ndsu.edu/view/cat/campus-resources.
Students in counseling can explore any concerns that hinder their personal and academic well-being. Several support areas are offered to fit a student’s individual needs, including crisis intervention, personal or group counseling, academic counseling, stress and depression assessments, self-development workshops and connections with off-campus referral resources.
Managing one’s emotional well-being is pivotal for student success and students are encouraged to utilize this resource. More information about the Counseling Center can be found online.
https://www.ndsu.edu/counseling/
#ndsu #college #university
The program is a federal grant-funded program for undergraduate income-eligible students, first-generation students and students with disabilities. TRIO offers a variety of programs to help these students succeed.
“TRIO SSS takes a proactive and holistic approach to student success,” said Scott Norenberg, TRIO programs assistant director and director of Student Support Services. “We offer academic, financial and personal support. Whether it's through individualized tutoring, peer mentoring, career exploration, graduate school preparation, grant aid or enhanced advising from one of our Education Specialists, TRIO SSS seeks to eliminate issues before they appear.”
Find out more about TRIO Student Support Services and other NDSU student resources online.
https://www.ndsu.edu/triosss/
https://www.ndsu.edu/apply
https://www.ndsu.edu/visit
#ndsu #college #university
The clinic provides preventative, acute and chronic care to enrolled and eligible students. Examples of these services include, but are not limited to, cold and flu treatment, mental health management and sexual health screening. Additional services include a dietitian, medical laboratory, pharmacy and X-ray.
“Student Health Service offers a broad array of services to help support the health needs of our diverse student population with individualized care in an environment of confidentiality, compassion, respect and openness to each person’s story,” said director Patricia Dirk. “Our resources ensure students are well and able to be successful in their academic careers.”
Find out more about Student Health Services and other NDSU student resources online.
https://www.ndsu.edu/studenthealthservice/
https://www.ndsu.edu/apply
https://www.ndsu.edu/visit
#ndsu #college #university
Academic advising and career coaching teams meet with students to prepare them for success within their selected majors, exploratory areas and job search strategies while helping them find opportunities that will develop or complement their skills.
Connecting with employers is crucial for career exploration and can often lead to an internship, co-op or full-time employment opportunity. The Career and Advising Center offers various opportunities for students to network with employers across industries, including large-scale career fairs and smaller tabling events. Students can make an appointment or drop in to receive center services.
For more on the Career and Advising Center and other student resources at NDSU, visit www.ndsu.edu/news/view/cat/campus-resources/.
“The Wellness Center provides an opportunity for students to connect with others outside the classroom in a different environment on campus,” said Theresa Rein, a senior elementary education/human development and family science major from Moorhead, Minnesota. “I utilize all its elements as often as I can because of the friendly staff, the wide variety of activities and the overall atmosphere.”
Located on campus, you can strength train, participate in group fitness classes, rock climb, swim or relax in the hot tub next to an indoor fire pit.
“The Wellness Center strives to be an inclusive environment for all NDSU students by creating programs, events and services that attract students from all interest levels and abilities,” said Jobey Lichtblau, Wellness Center director.
For more on the Wellness Center and other student resources at NDSU, www.ndsu.edu/news/view/cat/campus-resources/.
Veterans Educational Training offers a host of free services, like helping vets choose a career path, providing training to refresh academic skills or examining options to pay for school.
The Veteran Alliance Organization, known as VALOR, is an active group of faculty, staff and students whose aim is to improve the campus climate for veterans, active-duty service members, reservists and members of the National Guard.
“Agencies like VET and VALOR are important to our military and veteran students,” said Jim Stoddard, Veterans Educational Training assistant director. “As staff and faculty, we’re familiar with the structure of NDSU and can work on enhancements to services on behalf of veterans so that they can more fully focus on their studies and other responsibilities.”
For more on VALOR and other student resources at NDSU, visit https://www.ndsu.edu/news/view/cat/campus-resources/.