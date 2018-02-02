Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

CAMPUSREEL

Northeastern University (NU) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

When is the best time to visit Northeastern University (NU)?

Visiting Northeastern University (NU) depends on a number of factors, including the season, your schedule, and a lot of uncontrollable variables. We recommend you visit Northeastern University (NU) twice if you’re serious about enrolling – at least one visit should be when students are on campus and school is in session. Be sure to take note of the town of Boston as well. Remember that Boston is also catering to 13620 students, so think critically about whether the community would feel too big or too small for your personal liking.

Where do families stay when they visit Northeastern University (NU)?

The Northeastern University (NU) admissions office likely has a list of accommodations they recommend. In addition to that list, consult the CampusReel VR feature to explore hotels nearby in Boston. For your convenience, below is a list of hotels to consider and that you can also preview in CampusReel VR.

  • Hilton Boston Back Bay at Northeastern University (NU)
  • The Lenox Hotel at Northeastern University (NU)
  • Boston Marriott Cambridge at Northeastern University (NU)
  • Sheraton Boston Hotel at Northeastern University (NU)
  • The Midtown Hotel at Northeastern University (NU)
  • The Verb Hotel at Northeastern University (NU)
  • The Colonnade Boston Hotel at Northeastern University (NU)
  • Boston Marriott Copley Place at Northeastern University (NU)
  • Copley Square Hotel at Northeastern University (NU)
  • Boston Park Plaza at Northeastern University (NU)
  • Boston Hotel Buckminster at Northeastern University (NU)
  • The Westin Copley Place, Boston at Northeastern University (NU)
  • Hyatt Regency Cambridge at Northeastern University (NU)
  • The Inn at St Botolph at Northeastern University (NU)
  • Residence Inn by Marriott Boston Back Bay/Fenway at Northeastern University (NU)
  • The Eliot Hotel at Northeastern University (NU)
  • Hotel Commonwealth at Northeastern University (NU)
  • The Inn At Longwood Medical at Northeastern University (NU)
  • The Charlesmark at Copley at Northeastern University (NU)
  • The Farrington Inn at Northeastern University (NU)
  • Courtyard by Marriott Boston Cambridge at Northeastern University (NU)
  • DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Hotel Boston - Cambridge at Northeastern University (NU)
  • The Godfrey Hotel Boston at Northeastern University (NU)
  • Hampton Inn Boston/Cambridge at Northeastern University (NU)
  • Holiday Inn Express & Suites Boston - Cambridge at Northeastern University (NU)
  • Fairmont Copley Plaza, Boston at Northeastern University (NU)
  • Holiday Inn Boston Bunker Hill Area at Northeastern University (NU)
  • Newbury Guest House at Northeastern University (NU)
  • Found Hotel Boston Common at Northeastern University (NU)
  • Hampton Inn & Suites - Boston Crosstown Center at Northeastern University (NU)
  • Hyatt Regency Boston at Northeastern University (NU)
  • Holiday Inn Boston-Brookline at Northeastern University (NU)
  • Longwood Inn at Northeastern University (NU)
  • DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Boston - Downtown at Northeastern University (NU)
  • AC Hotel by Marriott Boston Downtown at Northeastern University (NU)
  • Harborside Inn at Northeastern University (NU)
  • The Westin Boston Waterfront at Northeastern University (NU)
  • Courtyard by Marriott Boston Downtown at Northeastern University (NU)
  • Courtyard by Marriott Boston-South Boston at Northeastern University (NU)
  • Courtyard by Marriott Boston Brookline at Northeastern University (NU)
  • Samuel Sewall Inn at Northeastern University (NU)
  • DoubleTree by Hilton Boston Bayside at Northeastern University (NU)
  • The Boxer at Northeastern University (NU)
  • Residence Inn by Marriott Boston Cambridge at Northeastern University (NU)
  • The Bertram Inn at Northeastern University (NU)
  • Beacon Inn at Northeastern University (NU)
  • Perkins Inn at Northeastern University (NU)
  • Renaissance Boston Waterfront Hotel at Northeastern University (NU)
  • A Friendly Inn At Harvard Square at Northeastern University (NU)
  • HI Boston Hostel at Northeastern University (NU)
  • The Inn at Brookline at Northeastern University (NU)
  • Hilton Boston Downtown/Faneuil Hall at Northeastern University (NU)
  • The Baldwin at Longwood Medical Centre at Northeastern University (NU)
  • Constitution Inn at Northeastern University (NU)
  • Oasis Guest House at Northeastern University (NU)
  • Hotel 140 at Northeastern University (NU)
  • Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Boston Cambridge at Northeastern University (NU)
  • Beacon Inn at Northeastern University (NU)
  • Holiday Inn Express Boston at Northeastern University (NU)
  • Best Western Plus Boston Hotel at Northeastern University (NU)

What do families do in Boston when they visit Northeastern University (NU)?

It depends but there are a variety of activities and things to do in and around Boston. We recommend using the virtual immersion tab on CampusReel to take a tour at Northeastern University (NU) and see for yourself how the student make use of Boston.

What buildings should I look at when I visit Northeastern University (NU)?

For your convenience, below is a list of all buildings that you can visit from CampusReel. We encourage you to compare you experience of the buildings on CampusReel with your in-person visit if you decide to take one.

Check out these related virtual tours:

Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now
00:14
Meet lindsey! and get ready to experience northeastern university through her eyes
Campus
Hey CampusReel! My name is Lindsey and I'll be giving you all a tour of Northeastern University!
00:25
Lindsey shows you behrakis - a typical lecture hall at northeastern
Academics
This is a typical classroom, located in our Health Sciences building.
00:57
Lindsey shows you around ryder hall - the college of arts, media, and design
Academics
This is Ryder Hall, home to our College of Arts Media and Design!
00:51
Check out krentzman quad - one of the main quads on campus
Campus
This is Krentzman Quad, another main quad on campus.
00:24
Views from centennial circle - the main quad on campus
Campus
This is Centennial Circle, our main quad on campus. It's the center of campus and surrounded by a lot of main buildings.
00:57
Check out the first floor davenport commons
Dorms
This is the lobby of my dorm building on campus.
01:31
Take a tour of lindsey's dorm room in davenport commons
Dorms
This is a look at my dorm here on campus!
01:20
Lindsey gives you a tour of snell library
Academics
Snell Library is our main library on campus!
01:07
Check out gallery 360!
Academics
This is Gallery360, an art gallery featuring local artists, NU students and alumni!
01:28
Check out international village - one of the 3 main dining halls on campus
Food
International Village is one of 3 dining halls here on campus. We have options here for everyone!
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved