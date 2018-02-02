How long do Northeastern University (NU) tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 95 tour videos for Northeastern University (NU), so you can expect to spend between 285 to 475 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Northeastern University (NU) and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Northeastern University (NU) tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Northeastern University (NU) tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Northeastern University (NU) in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Boston, MA so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Northeastern University (NU), make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Boston weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Northeastern University (NU) website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Northeastern University (NU) tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Northeastern University (NU) starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Northeastern University (NU) students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Boston if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Northeastern University (NU) admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Northeastern University (NU)?

Below is a list of every Northeastern University (NU) building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a Northeastern University (NU) tour?

All CampusReel tours for Northeastern University (NU) include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Northeastern University (NU) students!

What is city Boston, MA like?

Boston is listed as New England. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Northeastern University (NU).

Who are the tour guides for Northeastern University (NU) on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Northeastern University (NU). Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Northeastern University (NU) tours:

Northeastern University (NU), like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Northeastern University (NU) is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Boston and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Northeastern University (NU) in person.

