Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

CAMPUSREEL

Northeastern University (NU) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

How long do Northeastern University (NU) tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 95 tour videos for Northeastern University (NU), so you can expect to spend between 285 to 475 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Northeastern University (NU) and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Northeastern University (NU) tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Northeastern University (NU) tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Northeastern University (NU) in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Boston, MA so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Northeastern University (NU), make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Boston weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Northeastern University (NU) website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Northeastern University (NU) tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Northeastern University (NU) starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Northeastern University (NU) students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Boston if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Northeastern University (NU) admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Northeastern University (NU)?

Below is a list of every Northeastern University (NU) building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a Northeastern University (NU) tour?

All CampusReel tours for Northeastern University (NU) include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Northeastern University (NU) students!

What is city Boston, MA like?

Boston is listed as New England. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Northeastern University (NU).

Who are the tour guides for Northeastern University (NU) on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Northeastern University (NU). Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Northeastern University (NU) tours:

Northeastern University (NU), like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Northeastern University (NU) is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Boston and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Northeastern University (NU) in person.

Check out these related virtual tours:

Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now
00:14
Meet lindsey! and get ready to experience northeastern university through her eyes
Campus
Hey CampusReel! My name is Lindsey and I'll be giving you all a tour of Northeastern University!
00:25
Lindsey shows you behrakis - a typical lecture hall at northeastern
Academics
This is a typical classroom, located in our Health Sciences building.
00:57
Lindsey shows you around ryder hall - the college of arts, media, and design
Academics
This is Ryder Hall, home to our College of Arts Media and Design!
00:51
Check out krentzman quad - one of the main quads on campus
Campus
This is Krentzman Quad, another main quad on campus.
00:24
Views from centennial circle - the main quad on campus
Campus
This is Centennial Circle, our main quad on campus. It's the center of campus and surrounded by a lot of main buildings.
00:57
Check out the first floor davenport commons
Dorms
This is the lobby of my dorm building on campus.
01:31
Take a tour of lindsey's dorm room in davenport commons
Dorms
This is a look at my dorm here on campus!
01:20
Lindsey gives you a tour of snell library
Academics
Snell Library is our main library on campus!
01:07
Check out gallery 360!
Academics
This is Gallery360, an art gallery featuring local artists, NU students and alumni!
01:28
Check out international village - one of the 3 main dining halls on campus
Food
International Village is one of 3 dining halls here on campus. We have options here for everyone!
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved