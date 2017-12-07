Rice University
2024 Rice University Dorm Tours and Info
What percent of freshman live on campus?
According to our research, 99.0% of freshman live on campus at Rice University?
What type of housing does Rice University provide?
The below table outlines the different housing options available at Rice University, and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.
|Available
|Percent living in Accommodation
|Co-ed Dorms
|true
|100.0
|Women's Dorms
|true
|-
|Men's Dorms
|true
|-
|Sorority Housing
|true
|-
|Fraternity Housing
|true
|-
|Single-student Apartments
|true
|-
|Married Student Apartments
|true
|-
|Special Houses for Disable Students
|true
|-
|Special Houses for International Students
|true
|-
|Cooperative Houses
|true
|-
|Other Housing Type
|true
|-
What are the dorms like at Rice University?
You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, Rice University dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of Rice University, and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make Rice University feel like home!
What are the dimensions of Rice University dorm rooms?
The Rice University dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of Rice University on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and Rice University likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.
