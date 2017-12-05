Sign Up
For schools
Rice University Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

When is the best time to visit Rice University?

Visiting Rice University depends on a number of factors, including the season, your schedule, and a lot of uncontrollable variables. We recommend you visit Rice University twice if you’re serious about enrolling – at least one visit should be when students are on campus and school is in session. Be sure to take note of the town of Houston as well. Remember that Houston is also catering to 3879 students, so think critically about whether the community would feel too big or too small for your personal liking.

Where do families stay when they visit Rice University?

The Rice University admissions office likely has a list of accommodations they recommend. In addition to that list, consult the CampusReel VR feature to explore hotels nearby in Houston. For your convenience, below is a list of hotels to consider and that you can also preview in CampusReel VR.

  • Hilton Houston Plaza/Medical Center at Rice University
  • La Maison In Midtown at Rice University
  • Club Quarters Hotel in Houston at Rice University
  • Modern B & B at Rice University
  • Hotel ZaZa at Rice University
  • Houston Marriott Medical Center/Museum District at Rice University
  • Marriott at Rice University
  • Courtyard by Marriott Houston Medical Center at Rice University
  • SureStay Plus Hotel by Best Western Houston Medical Center at Rice University
  • Americas Best Value Inn-Medical Center Downtown Houston at Rice University
  • Hilton Americas-Houston at Rice University
  • HI Houston, The Morty Rich Hostel at Rice University
  • Holiday Inn Houston S - Nrg Area - Med Ctr at Rice University
  • Embassy Suites by Hilton Houston Downtown at Rice University
  • DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Houston Downtown at Rice University
  • SpringHill Suites by Marriott Houston Medical Center/NRG Park at Rice University
  • Americas Best Value Inn-NRG Park-Medical Center at Rice University
  • Hyatt Regency Houston at Rice University
  • Hampton Inn & Suites Houston-Medical Ctr-Reliant Park at Rice University
  • The Westin Houston Downtown at Rice University
  • Holiday Inn Houston Downtown at Rice University
  • Magnolia Hotel Houston, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel at Rice University
  • Courtyard by Marriott Houston Downtown/Convention Center at Rice University
  • Homewood Suites by Hilton Houston Downtown at Rice University
  • Extended Stay America - Houston - Braeswood Blvd. at Rice University
  • SpringHill Suites by Marriott Houston Downtown/Convention Center at Rice University
  • Aloft Houston Downtown at Rice University
  • Hotel Ylem at Rice University
  • DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Houston - Greenway Plaza at Rice University
  • Rotary House Hotel at Rice University
  • FairBridge Inn & Suites Houston Medical Center/NRG Park at Rice University
  • Crowne Plaza Houston River Oaks at Rice University
  • Courtyard by Marriott Houston-West University at Rice University
  • Extended Stay America Hotel Houston - Greenway Plaza at Rice University
  • Wyndham Houston - Medical Center Hotel & Suites at Rice University
  • Marriott Marquis Houston at Rice University
  • MainStay Suites Texas Medical Center/Reliant Park at Rice University
  • Four Points by Sheraton Houston Greenway Plaza at Rice University
  • Holiday Inn Express & Suites Houston S - Medical Ctr Area at Rice University
  • Comfort Suites near Texas Medical Center - NRG Stadium at Rice University

What do families do in Houston when they visit Rice University?

It depends but there are a variety of activities and things to do in and around Houston. We recommend using the virtual immersion tab on CampusReel to take a tour at Rice University and see for yourself how the student make use of Houston.

What buildings should I look at when I visit Rice University?

For your convenience, below is a list of all buildings that you can visit from CampusReel. We encourage you to compare you experience of the buildings on CampusReel with your in-person visit if you decide to take one.

Trending Content

00:49
Renee gives you a tour of the wiess commons - (student dining)
Food
Wiess Commons is one 11 commons that each college is attached to. So there are 11 colleges each one has commons where people come here for meal and do some homework.
01:54
Renee shows you around the main quad on campus
Campus
Renee discusses each building in the Main Quad on Campus the Admistration building, Political Science called (Herzstein Hall), Psychology building, Architecture building called (Anderson Hall), Razor Hall and Library building.
01:10
Renee gives you a tour of the engineering quad
Campus
Renee gives you a tour of the Engineering Quad which she spent a lot more time in the buildings because she is a engineering student. The building is a little bit older but it doesn't matter to her cause she have a awesome professor's. She also introduces the different type of laboratory engineering building.
00:37
Views from outside the student center
Campus
Renee gives a tour outside the Student Center which the side of the building is the Program's offices like study Abroad Programs,Research Programs.
00:47
Renee tells you about the pubs on campus
Renee shows about the Pubs on Campus, alcohol is allowed in the Campus.
00:34
Time to go in the pub!
Food
Renee gives you a tour inside the Pub.
00:47
Renee shows you around duncan hall - "it is really interesting to look at!"
Campus
Renee takes you through Duncan Hall - it has really interesting colors and designs of the buiding.
01:02
Renee gives you a tour of the rec center at rice
Academics
Renee shows the Gym and upstairs there is Courts and Public user rooms were dance studios and stuff.
00:30
Check in with renee at the flag football championship!
Renee gives a tour at the Flag Football Championship different colleges competing for the game.
00:14
More from the flag football championship
Academics
Renee shows the actual game of the Flag Football Championship.
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved