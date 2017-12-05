How long do Rice University tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 54 tour videos for Rice University, so you can expect to spend between 162 to 270 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Rice University and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Rice University tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Rice University tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Rice University in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Houston, TX so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Rice University, make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Houston weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Rice University website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Rice University tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Rice University starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Rice University students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Houston if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Rice University admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Rice University?

Below is a list of every Rice University building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a Rice University tour?

All CampusReel tours for Rice University include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Rice University students!

What is city Houston, TX like?

Houston is listed as East South Central. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Rice University.

Who are the tour guides for Rice University on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Rice University. Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Rice University tours:

Rice University, like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Rice University is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Houston and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Rice University in person.

