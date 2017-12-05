Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

CAMPUSREEL

Rice University Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

How long do Rice University tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 54 tour videos for Rice University, so you can expect to spend between 162 to 270 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Rice University and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Rice University tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Rice University tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Rice University in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Houston, TX so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Rice University, make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Houston weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Rice University website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Rice University tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Rice University starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Rice University students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Houston if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Rice University admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Rice University?

Below is a list of every Rice University building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a Rice University tour?

All CampusReel tours for Rice University include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Rice University students!

What is city Houston, TX like?

Houston is listed as East South Central. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Rice University.

Who are the tour guides for Rice University on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Rice University. Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Rice University tours:

Rice University, like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Rice University is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Houston and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Rice University in person.

Check out these related virtual tours:

Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now
00:49
Renee gives you a tour of the wiess commons - (student dining)
Food
Wiess Commons is one 11 commons that each college is attached to. So there are 11 colleges each one has commons where people come here for meal and do some homework.
01:54
Renee shows you around the main quad on campus
Campus
Renee discusses each building in the Main Quad on Campus the Admistration building, Political Science called (Herzstein Hall), Psychology building, Architecture building called (Anderson Hall), Razor Hall and Library building.
01:10
Renee gives you a tour of the engineering quad
Campus
Renee gives you a tour of the Engineering Quad which she spent a lot more time in the buildings because she is a engineering student. The building is a little bit older but it doesn't matter to her cause she have a awesome professor's. She also introduces the different type of laboratory engineering building.
00:37
Views from outside the student center
Campus
Renee gives a tour outside the Student Center which the side of the building is the Program's offices like study Abroad Programs,Research Programs.
00:47
Renee tells you about the pubs on campus
Renee shows about the Pubs on Campus, alcohol is allowed in the Campus.
00:34
Time to go in the pub!
Food
Renee gives you a tour inside the Pub.
00:47
Renee shows you around duncan hall - "it is really interesting to look at!"
Campus
Renee takes you through Duncan Hall - it has really interesting colors and designs of the buiding.
01:02
Renee gives you a tour of the rec center at rice
Academics
Renee shows the Gym and upstairs there is Courts and Public user rooms were dance studios and stuff.
00:30
Check in with renee at the flag football championship!
Renee gives a tour at the Flag Football Championship different colleges competing for the game.
00:14
More from the flag football championship
Academics
Renee shows the actual game of the Flag Football Championship.
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved