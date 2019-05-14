What percent of freshman live on campus?

According to our research, 49.0% of freshman live on campus at Southeastern?

What type of housing does Southeastern provide?

The below table outlines the different housing options available at Southeastern, and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.

Available Percent living in Accommodation Co-ed Dorms true 47.0 Women's Dorms true 12.0 Men's Dorms true - Sorority Housing true 4.0 Fraternity Housing true 2.0 Single-student Apartments true 12.0 Married Student Apartments true - Special Houses for Disable Students true - Special Houses for International Students true - Cooperative Houses true - Other Housing Type true 23.0

What are the dorms like at Southeastern Louisiana University?

However, Southeastern Louisiana University dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall.

What are the dimensions of Southeastern Louisiana University dorm rooms?

The Southeastern Louisiana University dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and Southeastern Louisiana University likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.

