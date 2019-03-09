Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville (SIUE)
2024 SIUE Dorm Tours and Info
What percent of freshman live on campus?
According to our research, 65.0% of freshman live on campus at SIUE?
What type of housing does SIUE provide?
The below table outlines the different housing options available at SIUE, and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.
|Available
|Percent living in Accommodation
|Co-ed Dorms
|true
|56.0
|Women's Dorms
|true
|-
|Men's Dorms
|true
|-
|Sorority Housing
|true
|-
|Fraternity Housing
|true
|-
|Single-student Apartments
|true
|42.0
|Married Student Apartments
|true
|2.0
|Special Houses for Disable Students
|true
|-
|Special Houses for International Students
|true
|-
|Cooperative Houses
|true
|-
|Other Housing Type
|true
|-
What are the dorms like at Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville (SIUE)?
You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville (SIUE) dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville (SIUE), and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville (SIUE) feel like home!
- Hairpin Dr Dorm at Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville (SIUE)
- Morris University Center Dorm at Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville (SIUE)
- morris university center Dorm at Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville (SIUE)
- Science East Building SIUE Dorm at Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville (SIUE)
- Bluff Residence Hall Dorm at Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville (SIUE)
- Peck Hall Dorm at Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville (SIUE)
- Edwardsville Dorm at Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville (SIUE)
- Founders Hall Dorm at Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville (SIUE)
- Sam M. Vadalabene Center Dorm at Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville (SIUE)
- Dunham Hall Dorm at Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville (SIUE)
- Evergreen Hall Dorm at Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville (SIUE)
- Lovejoy Library Dorm at Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville (SIUE)
What are the dimensions of Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville (SIUE) dorm rooms?
The Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville (SIUE) dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville (SIUE) on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville (SIUE) likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.
