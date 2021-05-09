Sign Up
SUNY Morrisville Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How effective are SUNY Morrisville virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. SUNY Morrisville is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of SUNY Morrisville virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the SUNY Morrisville vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the SUNY Morrisville campus by taking you around Morrisville. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a SUNY Morrisville virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit SUNY Morrisville in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of SUNY Morrisville is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the SUNY Morrisville people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting SUNY Morrisville and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting SUNY Morrisville in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at SUNY Morrisville ?

For your convenience, below is a list of SUNY Morrisville places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a SUNY Morrisville virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring SUNY Morrisville on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting SUNY Morrisville in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the SUNY Morrisville virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a SUNY Morrisville virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a SUNY Morrisville virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting SUNY Morrisville in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour SUNY Morrisville . Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience SUNY Morrisville and Morrisville during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

02:32
Meet heather, a student-athlete and business administration major at suny morrisville
Heather Cummings Interview
Heather Cummings is a student-athlete on the SUNY Morrisville Field Hockey team and a Business Administration major. In this video, Heather discusses a few reasons why she chose to attend SUNY Morrisville and shares a little bit about her student experience.
01:28
Meet emily, an ag business development major at suny morrisville
Demo Account Interview
Emily McGowty is a senior in the Agriculture Business Development degree program at SUNY Morrisville. In this video, Emily discusses a few reasons why she chose to attend SUNY Morrisville and shares a little bit about her student experience.
00:49
Meet claire, an ag business development major at suny morrisville
Claire Loker Interview
Claire Loker is a senior in SUNY Morrisville's Agriculture Business Development degree program. In this video, Claire discusses a few reasons why she chose to attend SUNY Morrisville and shares a little bit about her student experience.
00:48
Meet kendra, a student-athlete and criminal justice major at suny morrisville
Demo Account Interview
Kendra Johnston is a student-athlete on SUNY Morrisville's Women's Ice Hockey team and Women's Lacrosse team (both Division III programs). She is a Criminal Justice major. In this video, Kendra discusses a few reasons why she chose to attend SUNY Morrisville and shares a little bit about her student experience.
01:54
Meet devin, a dairy management major at suny morrisville
Demo Account Interview
Devin Kuhn is a student in the Dairy Management degree program at SUNY Morrisville. In this video, Devin discusses a few reasons why he chose to attend SUNY Morrisville and shares a little bit about his student experience.
01:08
Meet emma, an ag business development major at suny morrisville
Emma Alton Interview
Emma Alton is a student in the Agriculture Business Development degree program at SUNY Morrisville. In this video, discusses a few reasons why she chose to attend SUNY Morrisville and shares a little bit about her student experience so far.
00:46
Meet logyn, a student-athlete and criminal justice major at suny morrisville
Logyn Nyitrai Interview
Logyn Nyitrai is a student-athlete on SUNY Morrisville's Women's Ice Hockey team and Women's Lacrosse team (both Division III programs). She is a Criminal Justice major. In this video, Logyn discusses a few reasons why she chose to attend SUNY Morrisville and shares a little bit about her student experience.
04:19
Day in the life with heather, a suny morrisville student-athlete
Heather Cummings
Join Heather on a typical Thursday as a student-athlete at SUNY Morrisville. Activities for the day include going to work, hitting the gym, doing homework, and having field hockey practice. This video gives you an inside look at what life is like as a student at SUNY Morrisville.
00:36
Why i chose suny morrisville, with jestin
jestin somero Interview
Why I Chose SUNY Morrisville, with Jestin
02:16
Landscape management lab with instructor adam olinski
Michaela Karcher Academics
A visit to the Dairy Complex while Adam Olinski’s class builds a hardscape patio for students to enjoy! 
