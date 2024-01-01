Welcome to The College of New Jersey with BECCA!!! The College of New Jersey (TCNJ)
Greek Life at TCNJ! Brower Student Center
FRESHMAN DORM- Travers and Wolfe Travers Tower
ABE resident halls!!!!! Allen Hall
Norsworthy a fresh/soph Residence Hall Norsworthy Hall
SPIRITUAL center & DECKER Hall Cromwell Hall
TDUBS the Travers/ Wolfe Diner Travers Tower
FOOD options at EIK!!!! Eickhoff Hall
Explaining Meal Equiv FREE food Eickhoff Hall
MY DORM in Travers Tower Travers Tower
Dorm Room Essentials Travers Tower
The REC CENTER and other sports related things!!! Travers Tower
SPORTS at TCNJ The College of New Jersey (TCNJ)
The Brower STUDENT CENTER @ TCNJ!!! Brower Student Center
A NEW statue of a TCNJ LION Brower Student Center
A Look Inside a Classroom and a tour of an ACADEMIC Building Brower Student Center
The GYM at TCNJ TCNJ Fitness Center at Campus Town
CAMPUS TOWN- at TCNJ Campus Town Retail Shops
Other Buildings around TCNJ's beautiful campus!!! Roscoe L. West Hall
A Freshman TRADITION and other science buildings Science Complex
STEM Building at TCNJ- it's NEW STEM Building
GREEN HALL- finances and other money related things Green Hall
The LIBRARY at TCNJ R. Barbara Gitenstein Library
DOGS at TCNJ!!!! The College of New Jersey (TCNJ)
Interview with my friend, JAREDDD Travers Tower
INTERVIEWING my friend Ani Travers Tower
Dorming options available at TCNJ Travers Tower
PRINCETON & NEW HOPE-- Places To Go Travers Tower
FAREWELL :( The College of New Jersey (TCNJ)