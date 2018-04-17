Sign Up
The University of British Columbia (UBC)

2024 The University of British Columbia (UBC) Dorm Tours and Info

What percent of freshman live on campus?

What percent of freshman live on campus?

According to our research, % of freshman live on campus at The University of British Columbia (UBC)?

What type of housing does The University of British Columbia (UBC) provide?

The below table outlines the different housing options available at The University of British Columbia (UBC), and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.

Available Percent living in Accommodation
Co-ed Dorms -
Women's Dorms -
Men's Dorms -
Sorority Housing -
Fraternity Housing -
Single-student Apartments -
Married Student Apartments -
Special Houses for Disable Students -
Special Houses for International Students -
Cooperative Houses -
Other Housing Type -

What are the dorms like at The University of British Columbia (UBC)?

You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, The University of British Columbia (UBC) dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of The University of British Columbia (UBC), and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make The University of British Columbia (UBC) feel like home!

What are the dimensions of The University of British Columbia (UBC) dorm rooms?

The The University of British Columbia (UBC) dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of The University of British Columbia (UBC) on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and The University of British Columbia (UBC) likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.

All Dorms Reviews

00:47
Ponderosa classroom & class size
Dorms
Alexa talks about Ponderosa Residence and the class size.
00:30
Vanier commonsblock
Dorms
Alexa shows you the Vanier Commonsblock and interviews Jane why she likes Vanier Commons.
00:13
Orchard commons dining hall
Dorms
Alexa takes you to Orchard Commons Dining Hall.
00:41
Vanier dorm tour!
Dorms
Alexa takes you to her dorms at Place Vanier Student Residence.
11:10
Move-in day guide | totem park | connected single dorm tour
Claire Margaret Corlett Dorms
This video here will give you some good insight on what its like on your first 'Move-In' day for University. It'll also give you a beautiful #STYLISH dorm tour of TWO differently decorated BEDROOMS and a shared BATHROOM! And of course... a bunch of tips for surviving your first year (feel free to skip around this video... I get it. It's long.) University is a super exciting time. Get out there, talk to the kiddos on your floor, join lots of clubs, and feel free to ask me any questions in the comments below! About anything and everything (residence, restaurants, people, parties, UBC, clubs, profs, classes, etc.). I'll answer all of them :) Relax... and ENJOY UNIVERSITY!
02:06
Ubc dorms
Dorms
Alexa talks about the dorms!

The University of British Columbia (UBC) Orchard Commons Student Residence

00:13
Orchard commons dining hall
Dorms
Alexa takes you to Orchard Commons Dining Hall.

The University of British Columbia (UBC) Place Vanier Student Residence

00:30
Vanier commonsblock
Dorms
Alexa shows you the Vanier Commonsblock and interviews Jane why she likes Vanier Commons.
00:41
Vanier dorm tour!
Dorms
Alexa takes you to her dorms at Place Vanier Student Residence.

The University of British Columbia (UBC) Ponderosa Commons Student Residence

00:47
Ponderosa classroom & class size
Dorms
Alexa talks about Ponderosa Residence and the class size.

The University of British Columbia (UBC) Totem Park Commonsblock

11:10
Move-in day guide | totem park | connected single dorm tour
Claire Margaret Corlett Dorms
This video here will give you some good insight on what its like on your first 'Move-In' day for University. It'll also give you a beautiful #STYLISH dorm tour of TWO differently decorated BEDROOMS and a shared BATHROOM! And of course... a bunch of tips for surviving your first year (feel free to skip around this video... I get it. It's long.) University is a super exciting time. Get out there, talk to the kiddos on your floor, join lots of clubs, and feel free to ask me any questions in the comments below! About anything and everything (residence, restaurants, people, parties, UBC, clubs, profs, classes, etc.). I'll answer all of them :) Relax... and ENJOY UNIVERSITY!
