The University of British Columbia (UBC) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

When is the best time to visit The University of British Columbia (UBC)?

Visiting The University of British Columbia (UBC) depends on a number of factors, including the season, your schedule, and a lot of uncontrollable variables. We recommend you visit The University of British Columbia (UBC) twice if you’re serious about enrolling – at least one visit should be when students are on campus and school is in session. Be sure to take note of the town of Vancouver as well. Remember that Vancouver is also catering to 51889 students, so think critically about whether the community would feel too big or too small for your personal liking.

Where do families stay when they visit The University of British Columbia (UBC)?

The The University of British Columbia (UBC) admissions office likely has a list of accommodations they recommend. In addition to that list, consult the CampusReel VR feature to explore hotels nearby in Vancouver. For your convenience, below is a list of hotels to consider and that you can also preview in CampusReel VR.

  • West Coast Suites at UBC at The University of British Columbia (UBC)
  • Conferences & Accommodation at UBC at The University of British Columbia (UBC)
  • Ponderosa Studios at The University of British Columbia (UBC)

What do families do in Vancouver when they visit The University of British Columbia (UBC)?

It depends but there are a variety of activities and things to do in and around Vancouver. We recommend using the virtual immersion tab on CampusReel to take a tour at The University of British Columbia (UBC) and see for yourself how the student make use of Vancouver.

What buildings should I look at when I visit The University of British Columbia (UBC)?

For your convenience, below is a list of all buildings that you can visit from CampusReel. We encourage you to compare you experience of the buildings on CampusReel with your in-person visit if you decide to take one.

00:57
Alexa's intro
Campus
Alexa the CampusReel tour guide.
00:40
Wreck beach
Alexa takes you to Wreck Beach with 500 stairs and a beautiful place to chill.
01:22
Jumpstart
Alexa is talking about the Jumpstart and the weather.
01:33
Interview with grace
Campus
Grace shares her experience in BBC and what she says about the University.
02:06
Ubc dorms
Dorms
Alexa talks about the dorms!
00:41
Vanier dorm tour!
Dorms
Alexa takes you to her dorms at Place Vanier Student Residence.
00:49
Tuum est: it's yours
Campus
Alexa with her friend Almira that was studying that time for finals. Alexa talks about the Tuum Est which means It's yours or It's up to you.
00:54
The water fountain, minus the water
Campus
Alexa takes you to Martha Piper Plaza.
00:23
The big e
Campus
Alexa takes you the Big E which for Engineering and the big thing is their school is always free painted and that area.
02:26
Ubc's location
Campus
Alexa takes you to the soccer field she talks about nature, weather, club, and activities you can do.
