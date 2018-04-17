When is the best time to visit The University of British Columbia (UBC)?

Visiting The University of British Columbia (UBC) depends on a number of factors, including the season, your schedule, and a lot of uncontrollable variables. We recommend you visit The University of British Columbia (UBC) twice if you’re serious about enrolling – at least one visit should be when students are on campus and school is in session. Be sure to take note of the town of Vancouver as well. Remember that Vancouver is also catering to 51889 students, so think critically about whether the community would feel too big or too small for your personal liking.

Where do families stay when they visit The University of British Columbia (UBC)?

The The University of British Columbia (UBC) admissions office likely has a list of accommodations they recommend. In addition to that list, consult the CampusReel VR feature to explore hotels nearby in Vancouver. For your convenience, below is a list of hotels to consider and that you can also preview in CampusReel VR.

What do families do in Vancouver when they visit The University of British Columbia (UBC)?

It depends but there are a variety of activities and things to do in and around Vancouver. We recommend using the virtual immersion tab on CampusReel to take a tour at The University of British Columbia (UBC) and see for yourself how the student make use of Vancouver.

What buildings should I look at when I visit The University of British Columbia (UBC)?

For your convenience, below is a list of all buildings that you can visit from CampusReel. We encourage you to compare you experience of the buildings on CampusReel with your in-person visit if you decide to take one.

