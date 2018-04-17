Sign Up
The University of British Columbia (UBC) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How long do The University of British Columbia (UBC) tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 36 tour videos for The University of British Columbia (UBC), so you can expect to spend between 108 to 180 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of The University of British Columbia (UBC) and stay informed on campus life.

Where do The University of British Columbia (UBC) tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your The University of British Columbia (UBC) tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring The University of British Columbia (UBC) in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at The University of British Columbia (UBC), make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Vancouver weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The The University of British Columbia (UBC) website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do The University of British Columbia (UBC) tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of The University of British Columbia (UBC) starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because The University of British Columbia (UBC) students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Vancouver if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the The University of British Columbia (UBC) admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at The University of British Columbia (UBC)?

Below is a list of every The University of British Columbia (UBC) building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a The University of British Columbia (UBC) tour?

All CampusReel tours for The University of British Columbia (UBC) include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see The University of British Columbia (UBC) students!

What is city Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada like?

Vancouver is listed as Unknown. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at The University of British Columbia (UBC).

Who are the tour guides for The University of British Columbia (UBC) on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at The University of British Columbia (UBC). Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of The University of British Columbia (UBC) tours:

The University of British Columbia (UBC), like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if The University of British Columbia (UBC) is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Vancouver and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting The University of British Columbia (UBC) in person.

00:57
Alexa's intro
Campus
Alexa the CampusReel tour guide.
00:40
Wreck beach
Alexa takes you to Wreck Beach with 500 stairs and a beautiful place to chill.
01:22
Jumpstart
Alexa is talking about the Jumpstart and the weather.
01:33
Interview with grace
Campus
Grace shares her experience in BBC and what she says about the University.
02:06
Ubc dorms
Dorms
Alexa talks about the dorms!
00:41
Vanier dorm tour!
Dorms
Alexa takes you to her dorms at Place Vanier Student Residence.
00:49
Tuum est: it's yours
Campus
Alexa with her friend Almira that was studying that time for finals. Alexa talks about the Tuum Est which means It's yours or It's up to you.
00:54
The water fountain, minus the water
Campus
Alexa takes you to Martha Piper Plaza.
00:23
The big e
Campus
Alexa takes you the Big E which for Engineering and the big thing is their school is always free painted and that area.
02:26
Ubc's location
Campus
Alexa takes you to the soccer field she talks about nature, weather, club, and activities you can do.
