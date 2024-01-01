Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

YOU'RE WATCHING

University of Arizona Campus

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel
Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now

All Campus Reviews

06:22
College week in my life!
Amanda Ramirez Campus
college week in my life!
02:50
Welcome to the student union!
Erynn Williams Academics
Welcome to the Student Union on the University of Arizona campus! In here you can find the main food court, the book store, Wells Fargo Bank, and more!
01:55
Let's check out the koffler building
Erynn Williams Campus
We are at the Koffler building. Here you can attend a lecture for some of your major sciences as well as attend your lab portions of the course. This is my favorite UA academic building for many reasons, but it also has some distinguishing features.
11:21
College week in my life at u of a!
Amanda Ramirez Campus
Here's what a typical week at u of a is like!
01:17
Hidden campus gem. check it out!
Erynn Williams Campus
We are at the ENR2 Building as talked about in Ally's interview! You have to check it out because this building is WAY amazing!
03:32
Where am i going to college!!
Amanda Ramirez Campus
Where I'm going to college!!
10:56
College freshman advice
Amanda Ramirez Campus
college freshman advice!
04:38
College week at u of a!
Amanda Ramirez Campus
Here's what a typical week at the u of a is like!
14:34
College week in my life!
Amanda Ramirez Campus
Here's what a typical week at u of a is like!
03:26
Uofa orientation vlog!
Amanda Ramirez Campus
U of a orientation vlog!
SHOW MORE

University of Arizona

01:00
Ua always has something to keep you busy..
Erynn Williams
Hey guys! There are so many events here at the UA campus. Currently, we have the Tucson Book Fest. going on so the mall is covered in tents! You'll never be bored here on campus!

University of Arizona The University of Arizona

06:22
College week in my life!
Amanda Ramirez Campus
college week in my life!
02:50
Welcome to the student union!
Erynn Williams Academics
Welcome to the Student Union on the University of Arizona campus! In here you can find the main food court, the book store, Wells Fargo Bank, and more!
01:55
Let's check out the koffler building
Erynn Williams Campus
We are at the Koffler building. Here you can attend a lecture for some of your major sciences as well as attend your lab portions of the course. This is my favorite UA academic building for many reasons, but it also has some distinguishing features.
11:21
College week in my life at u of a!
Amanda Ramirez Campus
Here's what a typical week at u of a is like!
01:17
Hidden campus gem. check it out!
Erynn Williams Campus
We are at the ENR2 Building as talked about in Ally's interview! You have to check it out because this building is WAY amazing!
03:32
Where am i going to college!!
Amanda Ramirez Campus
Where I'm going to college!!
10:56
College freshman advice
Amanda Ramirez Campus
college freshman advice!
04:38
College week at u of a!
Amanda Ramirez Campus
Here's what a typical week at the u of a is like!
14:34
College week in my life!
Amanda Ramirez Campus
Here's what a typical week at u of a is like!
03:26
Uofa orientation vlog!
Amanda Ramirez Campus
U of a orientation vlog!
SHOW MORE
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved