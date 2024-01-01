YOU'RE WATCHING
University of Arizona Campus
Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel
Featured Video
Trending Content
Trending Now
All Campus Reviews
02:50
Welcome to the student union!
Welcome to the Student Union on the University of Arizona campus! In here you can find the main food court, the book store, Wells Fargo Bank, and more!
01:55
Let's check out the koffler building
We are at the Koffler building. Here you can attend a lecture for some of your major sciences as well as attend your lab portions of the course. This is my favorite UA academic building for many reasons, but it also has some distinguishing features.
01:17
Hidden campus gem. check it out!
We are at the ENR2 Building as talked about in Ally's interview! You have to check it out because this building is WAY amazing!
University of Arizona
University of Arizona The University of Arizona
02:50
Welcome to the student union!
Welcome to the Student Union on the University of Arizona campus! In here you can find the main food court, the book store, Wells Fargo Bank, and more!
01:55
Let's check out the koffler building
We are at the Koffler building. Here you can attend a lecture for some of your major sciences as well as attend your lab portions of the course. This is my favorite UA academic building for many reasons, but it also has some distinguishing features.
01:17
Hidden campus gem. check it out!
We are at the ENR2 Building as talked about in Ally's interview! You have to check it out because this building is WAY amazing!