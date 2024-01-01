YOU'RE WATCHING
UC Berkeley Campus
00:21
Welcome to california memorial stadium - berkeley's football stadium
Rally Committee is a club on campus that plans spirit events for the entire university, highly recommend if you end up coming to Cal! You get great friends as well as perks such as the awesome view you will see in the next video
00:43
Walk with megan as she leaves doe library
Beautiful view surrounding Doe Library! Berkeley has so many unique places to cater to the wants of students with different study habits.
00:30
A view of the famous berkeley clock tower!
The most famous UC Berkeley landmark, the Campanile! It can be seen across the bay from San Francisco and is a favorite of students and tourists alike.
00:27
Walk with megan as she heads to the tang center
The Tang center: for all your medical needs. Berkeley requires students to have medical insurance, SHIP insurance can be bought through the university and covers most appointments and medications. Do some research to see what is best for you!
00:15
Walking through north tunnel at memorial stadium
The football field!! I may or may not have played frisbee on the football field after a long day of sorting cards in preparation for football games. Berkeley originated the now famous card student and Rally Committee even got to set up the stunt at Super Bowl 50. It is a tradition we love and continue to this day.
02:40
Cal v oregon (football game)
Ahhhhh, here is it! My favorite video. The football games! This video shows how game day might look, and being that it was a night game, one could get a sense of school spirit.
00:13
A quick look at the inside of the tang center
A look inside the Tang center. Three floors of people all there to help you.
00:53
Megan takes us on a walk around berkeley
Berkeley is not just a school, it’s a city! Take a walk around the area surrounding the dorms and get a taste for your possible restaurant options in Berkeley!
Hidden gem of berkley #2 - unknown
The UNKNOWN location is a place whereby a student can see the entire campus of Cal. The unknown location provides an insanely beautiful view of the Bay. The location, because it is unknown, is the biggest gem Cal has to offer due to its relaxing vibe and lustful mystery.
UC Berkeley
01:43
Berkeley city life - hispanic culture
This event was an event ran by CASA Mora which celebrated the rich hispanic culture. The event in the video was an event which catered food and dances to the open public. As seen in the video, there was dances and laughs that showed how a community is being built and how impactful Berkeley hispanic culture is.
08:19
Calapalooza (uc berkeley club day).mp4
Throwback to the moments of the 2018 CALAPALOOZA, UC Berkeley’s Club Day. On this day, students sign up for the organizations they are interested and become more involved in the community.
04:58
Ucb game night, sliver's pizza, people's park, hearst museum of anthropology, berkeley art museum.mp4
There is the GAME NIGHT at Berkeley + A visit to Sliver’s Pizza, People’s Park, and two prominent museums (Hearst Museum of Anthropology/Berkeley Museum of Art).
08:51
Caltopia and the end of golden bear orientation
Finally… we have reached the end of Golden Bear Orientation. In this vlog, the exclusive 2018 CALTOPIA (Berkeley Sports Fair Day) will kick off the next segway of the chapter.
03:19
Uc berkeley's 150 special part 2 (big surprise in memorial stadium)
Merry Christmas! VLOGMAS (20+ Vlogs) will be posted everyday of December till mid-January. This was definitely a video-editing marathon for myself as I’ve never done so much content creating over a break. Hopefully you’re enjoying your winter break and these vlogs will give you something to check out over the holidays. IT WILL BE LIT—covering topics from our trips to Angel Island, Berkeley Marina, Fraternity Parties, Lake Anza, and way more.
00:35
Megan shows you her favorite spot on campus - strawberry creek
Take a walk through campus! From grass fields to trees as far as your eyes can see to a creek that runs all the way through UC Berkeley.
01:15
Berkeley quad - memorial glade
The green of Berkeley is really green! This video shows the nature of the quad and how the students interact with it. The quad is one where sports happen, clubs thrive and students sleep. Enjoy!
00:59
Academic building - work load - moffit library
Ever want to see what a modern library looks? Look no more! Moffit library is the spot where all the students try their best to be the best scholars they could be. Oh, I also speak about the work load.
04:32
1st day at uc berkeley (golden bear orientation)
1ST DAY at UC Berkeley! In this vlog, I will meet my group for Golden Bear Orientation (a 1-2 week period in which we immerse ourselves in the Cal Lifestyle before instruction begins). The video will feature a tour around Unit 2 Housing and a welcome speech/Cal Band performance @ Haas Pavilion. Amidst finals week, this is the 2nd to last episode of VLOGSGIVING. Cheers to Winter Break! FROM THE EDITOR: This is a must-watch video for incoming freshman looking to get a sneak peak at the UC Berkeley orientation, or Golden Bear Orientation as they say at Cal.
UC Berkeley 2315 Telegraph Ave
00:43
Megan shows you around the shops in town
Want to let everyone know you’re a golden bear?? Head over to Bancroft Clothing. Need a new outfit? Buy a reader? Walk across the street from campus and you can do it all.
UC Berkeley Almare Gelato Italiano
01:59
Exploring downtown berkeley!
It was Friday night, so I headed out with my roommates to Downtown Berkeley. We got some gelato, and we also enjoyed some live music while we were there. Berkeley has some incredible nightlife, and there is always something to do in this city. The campus is completely surrounded by diverse restaurants, museums, and more!
UC Berkeley Beverly Cleary Hall
01:56
Berkeley undergraduate interview - briana
Take a look and have fun talking to Briana. Briana is a Chicanx women who comes from Jurapa Valley. She hits on her goals and how she dealt with the shock of Berkeley.