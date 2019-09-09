University of Denver (DU)
2024 DU Dorm Tours and Info
What percent of freshman live on campus?
According to our research, 95.0% of freshman live on campus at DU?
What type of housing does DU provide?
The below table outlines the different housing options available at DU, and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.
|Available
|Percent living in Accommodation
|Co-ed Dorms
|true
|79.0
|Women's Dorms
|true
|-
|Men's Dorms
|true
|-
|Sorority Housing
|true
|7.0
|Fraternity Housing
|true
|5.0
|Single-student Apartments
|true
|7.0
|Married Student Apartments
|true
|1.0
|Special Houses for Disable Students
|true
|1.0
|Special Houses for International Students
|true
|-
|Cooperative Houses
|true
|-
|Other Housing Type
|true
|-
What are the dorms like at University of Denver (DU)?
You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, University of Denver (DU) dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of University of Denver (DU), and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make University of Denver (DU) feel like home!
- Centennial Towers Dorm at University of Denver (DU)
- Johnson-McFarlane Hall Dorm at University of Denver (DU)
- Summit Apartments Dorm at University of Denver (DU)
- The Cheesecake Factory Dorm at University of Denver (DU)
- Mass Communications Dorm at University of Denver (DU)
- University of Denver, Sturm Hall Dorm at University of Denver (DU)
- Mary Reed Bldg Dorm at University of Denver (DU)
- University of Denver Dorm at University of Denver (DU)
What are the dimensions of University of Denver (DU) dorm rooms?
The University of Denver (DU) dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of University of Denver (DU) on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and University of Denver (DU) likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.
